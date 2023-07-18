Standing Strong: #SaveOurKids Vs The Rehashed Liberal Playbook
A look into the newfound parental uprising against indoctrination and the ill-equipped Liberal MPs' predictable and failing countermeasures
Good morning my fellow Canadians. The stage is set once again for an all-too-familiar performance, the familiar strains of a tired old tune echoing in the air. Pierre Poilievre, never one to back down from calling out the shortcomings of Trudeau's administration, was recently photographed with a supporter sporting straight pride t-shirts and later Jasra…