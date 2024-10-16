StatCan’s Latest CPI Report Confirms Soaring Rent, Rising Food Prices
It’s no secret that rent prices in Canada are spiraling out of control. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) from StatCan paints a grim picture—rent is up 21% since September 2021, and it’s climbed another 8.2% just in the past year. This is a disaster for millions of Canadians. But Trudeau’s government? Completely clueless. They’ll tell you inflation …