May 27, 2025 – So here we are again: another glossy government program, another expensive plan, and another round of disappointment. According to new data from Statistics Canada, building construction investment in March 2025 dropped 0.9%, a loss of $192.2 million. Residential investment was the main culprit, down 1.8% or $277.7 million. This, despite months of headlines from the Liberal Party bragging about how they’re “solving” Canada’s housing crisis.

That’s right — after announcing billions in subsidies, public-private partnerships, and yet another federal Crown corporation, investment is falling. You might reasonably ask: what exactly are they accomplishing?

Residential Investment Tanks While Ottawa Spins

Let’s look at the facts. Residential construction investment dropped to $15.3 billion in March. The multi-unit segment — the Liberal Party’s favorite experiment in subsidized density — collapsed by 3.8%. The worst drops? Ontario and Quebec, the very markets where affordability is most out of control. But don’t worry, we’re told. This is all part of the plan.

Single-family homes, what most working Canadians would actually like to live in, barely budged — up just 0.5%, and even that was wiped out by declines in provinces like Ontario and Alberta.

And here’s the kicker: the Liberals are trying to spin a 3.5% increase in Q1 residential investment as proof of success. It’s not. That’s just a quarterly bump inside a sinking ship.

Meanwhile, non-residential construction investment actually went up, increasing 1.3% to $6.8 billion. What’s driving that growth? Institutional, commercial, and industrial development. The kind that comes from businesses and provinces that still believe in economic fundamentals — not social engineering.

British Columbia and Alberta led in commercial and industrial growth. In other words: the private sector, when not strangled by Ottawa’s overreach, still works.

The Liberal Plan: Bureaucracy, Billions, and No Breakthroughs

Now, let’s talk about the so-called solution. The Liberal Party has rolled out an alphabet soup of programs since 2024 — from the Affordable Housing Fund to the Apartment Construction Loan Program, the Rapid Housing Initiative, and now the mother of all public sector boondoggles: Build Canada Homes, a federal Crown corporation promising half a million homes a year using prefabricated parts and fairy dust.

The price tag? Try $25 billion in prefab home financing, $10 billion in “low-cost” loans, and even a GST exemption for first-time buyers — which helps no one in cities where home prices blow past the $1 million cap.

And yet, after all of that, construction is down.

Why? Because Government Is the Problem

Even the Bank of Canada — yes, the central bank — has been waving the red flag on Canada’s housing disaster for nearly a decade. Since 2016, the BoC has been perfectly clear: supply and demand imbalances are what’s driving unaffordability, not some mysterious market failure. In their own words from the October 2016 Monetary Policy Report, the housing market was overheating due to “strong demand against a backdrop of constrained supply,” with Vancouver and Toronto leading the crisis. What fueled demand? Low interest rates and — this is critical — rapid population growth. And what strangled supply? Zoning restrictions and limited land availability. In other words, the crisis was entirely foreseeable, and yet the Liberals not only ignored it — they intensified it.

By 2018, the Bank’s Financial System Review reiterated the warning: “Housing supply has not kept pace with demand,” and blamed regulatory barriers and construction delays. They pointed to Toronto and Vancouver, where home prices had reached 8 to 10 times the average household income. Still, the Trudeau government did nothing to fix supply. But they did take bold action in one area: they ramped up immigration at historic levels, knowing full well it would artificially boost GDP while throwing fuel on the housing fire.

From 2016 to 2024, the government raised immigration targets year after year: 300,000 in 2016, then 431,645 in 2022, 447,055 in 2023, and 485,000 in 2024. The plan for 2025 and 2026? 500,000 new permanent residents per year. That’s over 2 million people in four years, with no corresponding increase in housing starts. In fact, according to the Bank of Canada’s 2023 Financial System Review, Canada built fewer homes in 2022 than in 1972, even though our population has doubled. In Toronto, housing starts fell 37%, in Vancouver, they fell 13%. The Bank called it what it was: “structural supply constraints” — municipal zoning, permitting delays, and government dysfunction. By 2024, Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki wasn’t mincing words: “Housing supply shortages remain a critical issue.” The BoC estimated Canada would need 3.5 million more homes by 2030 to restore affordability — just to catch up.

And yet, what did the Liberals do? They kept importing more demand. Think about that. The government knew there was a supply crisis, and instead of fixing it, they chose to inflate demand beyond reason, all so they could brag about GDP numbers that are detached from reality. They used immigration not as a tool for balanced growth, but as a short-term gimmick to make the books look good. The cost? A generation of Canadians locked out of homeownership, burdened with rents they can’t afford, in cities that are being hollowed out by their own success.

This isn’t incompetence. This is deliberate policy. You can’t afford a house because the Liberals made it that way. The central bank has been screaming about this since 2016. The only people who refused to listen were the ones writing the laws. And now they want a round of applause for “fixing” the crisis they spent a decade creating.

Expert and Public Reactions: The Liberal Housing Plan Isn’t Winning Converts

Despite the endless stream of government announcements, catchy acronyms, and staged hardhat photo ops, housing experts aren’t exactly lining up to praise the Liberal Party’s approach. In fact, reactions range from cautiously skeptical to downright dismissive.

Mike Moffatt, a housing expert and founding director of the PLACE Centre at the Smart Prosperity Institute, has repeatedly warned that supply-side solutions — no matter how ambitious — won't ease the pressure on buyers anytime soon. As he told The Walrus in 2025, “GST rebates and cutting development charges are helpful short-term fixes, but the broader affordability crisis is structural. We’re talking decades, not years, before these measures meaningfully move the needle.” In other words, the government is dangling carrots today that might ripen long after the current generation is priced out of the market.

And what happens if those units — eventually built with federal loans and public land — are quietly converted into market-rate condos or flipped to developers chasing profits? That’s where Leilani Farha, former UN housing rapporteur and head of The Shift, steps in. She cautions that without enforceable long-term affordability protections, much of the new housing stock could be lost to speculators. “We need clear legislation that locks in affordability, otherwise what’s affordable today becomes luxury tomorrow,” she told CBC News in early 2025.

But the real dagger comes from the very industry the Liberals are supposedly trying to energize. Dave Wilkes, president and CEO of the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD), has been blunt: creating new state-owned entities like Build Canada Homes (BCH) — a Crown corporation tasked with producing 500,000 prefab homes a year — is a recipe for red tape and stagnation. “The risk,” Wilkes said in a statement to developers in April 2025, “is that instead of cutting through the regulatory maze, we end up building another layer of it. The focus should be on enabling the private sector, not competing with it.”

That’s the real scandal here. The Liberal government isn’t failing to act — it’s acting too much, in too many places, with too many agencies. And no one can tell you when, or if, any of it will result in keys in doors.

Final Thoughts: The Liberal Housing Crisis Was Never an Accident — It Was a Choice

When you zoom out and look at the full picture, the conclusion becomes painfully obvious: this isn’t a housing crisis the Liberals stumbled into — this is one they designed. The data from Statistics Canada is undeniable. Investment in residential construction is down. Housing starts in our largest cities are collapsing. Prices remain untethered from reality. And yet, we’re told by Mark Carney and his new frontbench of legacy Trudeau staffers that everything is going according to plan.

But here’s the truth: this plan was never about fixing housing. It was about looking like they were fixing it. The policies — the endless funds, the prefab fairy tales, the glossy budget infographics — are performative distractions. Meanwhile, the one thing the government absolutely controls — immigration — was weaponized to inflate demand beyond what our housing supply could ever support. They knew it. The Bank of Canada told them. Repeatedly. And they did it anyway.

Why? Because inflating the population makes GDP look good on paper. It props up economic indicators in the short term, allowing ministers to tout “growth” in press releases, even as real wages stagnate and families are squeezed out of the cities they built. It’s artificial, it’s cynical, and it’s costing this country its future.

So the next time you hear a Liberal MP blame developers, the market, or “global pressures,” remember this: you can’t afford a house because they made it unaffordable. They flooded the market with demand while choking supply. They ignored a decade of warnings from their own central bank. And now they want credit for slapping a bureaucratic band-aid on the disaster they engineered.

This isn’t mismanagement. It’s policy by design — and it’s working exactly as intended for the political class that benefits from it.

The housing crisis in Canada didn’t happen to us. It was done to us. And the only way out is to stop letting the arsonists call themselves firefighters.