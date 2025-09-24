So here’s the truth about Canada right now. The country just got older. The population barely grew. And no, it’s not because Canadians suddenly started having more kids. In fact, it’s the opposite. Birth rates are collapsing.

StatsCan’s own Population Estimates, July 1, 2025 release says Canada added only 47,098 people in the last quarter—the slowest second-quarter growth since 1946. Why? Because the one thing propping up the numbers—non-permanent residents on study and work permits—has started to collapse. Almost 60,000 left in just three months: 32,000 on study permits and 20,000 on work permits. That’s the second-largest quarterly drop in NPRs ever recorded. The whole thing was a bubble. And now that it’s bursting, we’re left staring at the reality: an aging population, weak natural increase, and no real growth.

The median age jumped again—now over 40 and climbing fast. Seniors make up almost one in five Canadians. In Newfoundland and Labrador it’s even worse: one in four people is over 65.

And the fertility numbers? Catastrophic. StatsCan’s Fertility and Baby Names, 2024 release shows Canada’s fertility rate hit a record low of 1.25 children per woman last year. That’s what demographers call “ultra-low fertility”—essentially demographic free fall.

Nine provinces set new records for the fewest babies ever: Nova Scotia (1.08), Prince Edward Island (1.10), Ontario (1.21), Quebec (1.34), Northwest Territories (1.39), Alberta (1.41), Manitoba (1.50), Saskatchewan (1.58), and Nunavut (2.34). In British Columbia it’s basically extinction-level: just 1.02.

To even maintain a population, you need about 2.1 children per woman. To grow, you need more than that, closer to 2.3. Canada today is barely at half of replacement.

Meanwhile, the average age of mothers reached a record 31.8 years in 2024, up from 26.7 years in 1976. And here’s the part no one in government wants to talk about: biology doesn’t care about your housing market or your taxes. A woman in her late 20s has about an 85% chance of conceiving within a year. By her late 30s it drops to around 65%, and by 40 it’s about 40% with far higher miscarriage risk. By 45, natural conception is rare. When government policy forces people to delay families into their 30s, economics and biology work against them. That’s nearly five decades of steady delay, and it isn’t cultural accident—it’s economics. People wait longer to have kids because they can’t afford them.

So what happens when you make it impossible to start families? When the average mother is now 32, fertility is half of replacement, and biology is closing the door? People stop having kids.

The labour market tells the same story. In August, Canada lost 66,000 jobs. The unemployment rate jumped to 7.1%, the highest in years. Almost all those job losses were part-time—the kind of entry-level work young people rely on.

And it gets worse. Students—the very people who should be building toward families—just endured the worst summer job market since 2009. Unemployment for returning students averaged 17.9%. That’s an entire generation sidelined before they even begin.

Even for those with jobs, paycheques aren’t enough. Nearly one in eleven workers says they need more hours just to cover basic expenses. Among part-timers, almost a quarter say outright: I need more work to pay my bills.

Add it up: collapsing job prospects, shrinking hours, higher costs, and delayed families. The result isn’t a mystery. It’s why fertility is tanking, why people are waiting longer, and why the average Canadian is getting older by the day. And the real measure of prosperity—real GDP per person—backs it up: it fell 0.4% in Q2 2025, and for all of 2024 it was down 1.4% after –1.3% in 2023. In other words, your slice of the economy is shrinking, not growing.

This is why I hammer the spin, the government, the state media chorus—because when you strip away the talking points and look at the numbers, it’s devastating. The population barely grew once the visa bubble popped. We’re getting older fast. Fertility is at record lows. The labour market is weaker than advertised—fewer jobs, fewer hours, paycheques that don’t stretch to month’s end. And the real scoreboard—GDP per person—says Canadians are getting poorer, not richer.

That’s not a narrative problem. It’s a reality problem. Families don’t form in a country where housing is out of reach, taxes and groceries gut your budget, and your share of the economy keeps shrinking. So spare me the press conferences. Build an economy where young people can buy a home, start a business, and have kids without a panic attack. Cut the cost-drivers. Reward work. Make family life possible again.

Until that happens, all the “record population” headlines are just a shell game. The people paid to challenge this nonsense aren’t doing it, so we will. Because the numbers aren’t partisan—they’re a warning. Ignore them, and there won’t be much of a country left to argue over.