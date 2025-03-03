Mark Carney is the classic example of a globalist bureaucrat who operates in the shadows, making decisions that impact millions of people while never facing direct accountability. Now, as he positions himself to take over the Liberal Party of Canada, his carefully constructed image is starting to crack.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who actually ran Canada during the 2008 financial crisis, has had enough of Carney’s revisionist history. In a blistering letter to Conservative supporters, Harper called out Carney for attempting to take credit for Canada’s economic resilience during the financial crash, making it clear that the real leadership came from his government and, in particular, his late Finance Minister Jim Flaherty. "The hard calls during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis were made by Jim," Harper wrote. This wasn’t just a correction of the record—it was a direct accusation that Carney has been building his public persona on a lie. While Carney was Governor of the Bank of Canada, he was implementing policies set by the government, not driving them. The notion that he was single-handedly responsible for Canada’s recovery is absurd.

But Harper’s letter didn’t stop at debunking Carney’s self-mythology. He made it clear that Carney has been instrumental in shaping Justin Trudeau’s disastrous economic policies. Harper laid out the facts: under Trudeau, with Carney as a key advisor, Canada’s debt has doubled from $616 billion to over $1.2 trillion, housing prices in major cities have nearly doubled, and food bank usage has skyrocketed by over 78 percent. "Instead of tapping into our potential, the Liberals under Justin Trudeau, with the advice of Mark Carney, have doubled the debt, doubled housing costs, and doubled food bank lineups," Harper wrote. This is not an exaggeration—it’s a damning indictment of what happens when a country is run by unelected technocrats who prioritize ideology over reality.

Don’t take my word for it; Mark Carney’s economic influence, widely criticized as mismanagement, reaches far beyond Canada and deep into U.S. policy, primarily through his leadership in the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which he co-chairs with Michael Bloomberg. Launched in 2021, GFANZ has been accused of steering global finance toward a radical ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) agenda, with a heavy hand in shaping the Biden administration’s economic and climate policies. Critics argue this influence has systematically undermined traditional energy industries, misdirected investment, and fueled economic instability in the U.S., with effects that compound Carney’s contentious legacy in Canada.

The Biden administration’s economic playbook bears what detractors call Carney’s unmistakable marks, particularly in its hostility toward American oil and gas. Policies like the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline in January 2021 and the moratorium on new fossil fuel leases on federal lands align with GFANZ’s objective to choke off capital to carbon-intensive sectors. Critics say this reflects Carney’s vision of forcing a rapid transition away from reliable energy sources, regardless of the cost to American workers or consumers. The result? Domestic energy prices spiked—gasoline hit a national average of $5.02 per gallon in June 2022, per AAA—while U.S. energy independence eroded, leaving the country more reliant on foreign suppliers. This "war on energy," as they frame it, has Carney’s fingerprints all over it, executed through GFANZ’s sway over banks and asset managers pressured to ditch fossil fuels.

Beyond energy, Carney’s ESG push via GFANZ is blamed for warping investment priorities. Financial institutions managing over $150 trillion in assets have pledged to GFANZ’s net-zero goals, redirecting funds from profitable oil, gas, and coal projects into politically favored but often shaky green ventures—wind farms that falter in storms, solar grids strained by cloudy days, and electric vehicle supply chains bottlenecked by mineral shortages. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, a poster child for green investing, tanked 27% in 2024 while the S&P 500 soared 23%, per Bloomberg, underscoring what critics call a delusional misallocation of capital. Meanwhile, traditional energy firms, starved of investment, scaled back production, tightening supply and driving inflation higher—U.S. consumer prices rose 9.1% year-over-year in June 2022, the highest in four decades.

The Biden administration’s reckless spending, too, echoes Carney’s influence, critics argue. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with its $369 billion climate slush fund, exemplifies the kind of bloated government expansion they tie to his ideology—pumping money into untested sectors while saddling taxpayers with debt. This fiscal irresponsibility, they say, supercharged inflation, devalued the dollar, and hammered households already reeling from energy costs. GFANZ’s role in pushing ESG-compliant financial regulations further aggravated the mess, with banks facing mandates to weigh "climate risk" over economic reality, a move critics slam as ideological overreach that Carney helped architect.

The backlash has hit hard. Congressional committees, including the House Judiciary Committee, are digging into GFANZ, alleging antitrust violations in their June 2024 "Climate Control" report. They paint Carney as a ringleader in a scheme where financial giants collude to impose ESG standards, kneecapping competition and punishing energy producers. Critics say he dodged document requests and faced hearings in 2024, though results are murky as of March 3, 2025. Major U.S. banks like JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley bailed on GFANZ subgroups in early 2025, spooked by legal risks and fed up with what they see as Carney’s pie-in-the-sky agenda. For his critics, this is the unraveling of a transatlantic economic meddler whose policies have left a trail of higher prices, weaker industries, and a growing pile of investigations—proof that his mismanagement isn’t just Canada’s burden, but America’s too.

Back in 2021, as inflation warning sirens were blaring, as grocery bills were ballooning, and as working-class families were getting squeezed, Carney did what every arrogant central planner does—he dismissed reality. "Much of the excess demand we are seeing right now is temporary," he said, like some all-knowing financial wizard who’d already decided your suffering was just a phase. "Inflation will ease as supply chain bottlenecks resolve."

Sounds familiar, right? That’s because Trudeau was spewing the exact same nonsense, calling inflation “temporary” and “global” like Canada was some helpless little speck in the storm. Meanwhile, Biden’s White House was peddling the same garbage, telling Americans not to worry as the cost of everything from gas to groceries skyrocketed. Temporary? Try telling that to the homeowners crushed under ten straight interest rate hikes. Try explaining that to the small businesses that saw their costs explode while politicians shrugged. The facts don’t lie: inflation hit a 40-year high—9.1% in the U.S., 8.1% in Canada—and these guys weren’t just caught off guard; they were the ones lighting the match.

And Carney? Oh, he wasn’t just some naive bystander who got it wrong—he was pulling the strings. This is a man who has spent his career slinking between the world’s most powerful financial institutions, quietly pushing an agenda that has nothing to do with prosperity and everything to do with control. From the Bank of Canada to the Bank of England to GFANZ—Carney has been cooking up a plan to remake the economy in his own image. And here’s the kicker: it’s working.

Look at his own words. "Companies that don’t align their business models with the transition to net-zero will go bankrupt." That’s not a prediction; that’s a direct threat. That’s Carney telling business owners, investors, and workers, “Get on board with my climate agenda, or I’ll make sure you fail.” This isn’t free-market capitalism—it’s a hostage situation. While Trudeau slaps carbon taxes on Canadian families and Biden wages war on North American oil and gas, Carney is orchestrating the whole thing from behind the scenes.

And the damage? It’s staggering. Canada’s once-mighty energy sector, the backbone of its economy, is hemorrhaging investment. Under Trudeau’s Carney-approved policies, oil and gas projects have been strangled by endless red tape, forcing billions in capital out of the country and into more business-friendly markets. Half a trillion dollars in investment has fled Canada since 2015. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Biden’s ESG-driven crusade—straight out of GFANZ’s playbook—has crushed domestic energy production, jacking up fuel prices and making America dependent on its geopolitical enemies for oil.

And what about Carney’s “green transition”? Let’s take a look at how that’s going. The same clean-energy stocks he and his billionaire buddies have been shoving down our throats tanked 27% in 2024, while the S&P soared 23% in the opposite direction. That’s reality slapping these people in the face. The solar and wind industries they’ve funneled billions into? Unstable, unreliable, and completely incapable of replacing fossil fuels. But the goal was never energy independence, was it? It was about power—controlling industry, controlling capital, and most importantly, controlling you.

And let’s not forget the inflation they swore would vanish. It didn’t vanish—it exploded, fueled by the same reckless spending Carney championed. Biden’s $369 billion “climate investment” plan? A climate slush fund that did nothing but feed the inflation beast. Trudeau’s out-of-control deficit spending? More of the same. And Carney, as always, was there to cheer it on, wagging his finger at anyone who dared to question the economic suicide pact he was helping to orchestrate.

And now? Carney’s little global empire is under investigation. With GFANZ facing serious congressional scrutiny in the U.S., the curtain is finally being pulled back on the influence he’s had—not just in Canada, but across the entire Western world. This isn’t some benevolent banker with a heart of gold—this is a power-hungry bureaucrat who has spent decades imposing his will on economies while hiding behind institutions that shield him from accountability.

Now, he wants to be Prime Minister. Harper’s letter isn’t just a warning—it’s a call to action. Mark Carney isn’t some neutral, competent manager stepping in to clean up Trudeau’s mess—he helped create it. He is not here to rebuild Canada—he is here to finish the job Trudeau started. If he takes over, Canada won’t just be continuing down the path of economic decline—it will be surrendering its future to unelected global elites who see this country not as a proud, independent nation, but as a testing ground for their radical economic experiments.

Canadians have a choice to make. Do they want a country where hard work is rewarded, where families can afford to own a home, where energy independence fuels prosperity, and where leaders answer to the people—not foreign bankers and billionaires? Or do they want more of the same—more debt, more taxes, more crumbling industries, and more control handed over to the Davos crowd?

This is a fight for Canada’s future. It’s not just about rejecting Carney—it’s about reclaiming Canada’s sovereignty, restoring its economic strength, and ensuring that the next generation inherits a country that works for its people, not just for Laurentian elite.