Supreme Court of Canada Fails to Defend Freedom by Refusing to Hear Travel Mandate Cases
The Court’s Refusal to Hear Vaccine Mandate Challenges Shows a Troubling Endorsement of Government Overreach
OTTAWA, ON — Let’s call this what it is: a shocking abandonment of judicial duty and a blatant disregard for Canadians’ fundamental rights. The Supreme Court of Canada has just refused to hear two critical cases that challenged the federal COVID vaccine travel mandate. This isn't just a legal technicality. It’s a clear message from the highest court in …