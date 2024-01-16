Suspensions Amid ArriveScam - The Unraveling of a Federal Contract Debacle
McDonald and Utano: From High-Flying Promotions to Suspensions Without Pay
In a stunning development in the ongoing ArriveCAN app scandal, the Canadian government has placed two high-profile officials, Cameron MacDonald and Antonio Utano, on suspension without pay. This dramatic turn of events follows allegations of misconduct in the awarding of federal contracts, shedding light on a deep-seated culture of corruption and negli…