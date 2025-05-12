The Opposition with Dan Knight

Jerry
The Old British Parliamentary System is Jurassic Park, Canada's political system needs to be updated, we are not back in 1861 anymore, for lack of a better expression, a Government by Canadians for Canadians, Canada must become a Sovereign Republican Nation, the Parliamentary System we are Governed under just does not work properly anymore, do not get me into the BNA aka British North America Act, that is another kettle of rotting fish Canada needs to address, Canada needs a new improved 2.0 System of Governess, I know easier said than done, how about a starting point of a Canada Wide Referendum, see what Canadians think and feel about becoming a Sovereign Republican Nation, forget about becoming a 51st, Trump's wet dream of dismantling Canada, UNITED WE STAND DIVIDED WE FALL, if this ever happened the Liberals would have a cardiac, just a thought.

Terry Wears
Great reporting as always , thank you for this important update.

