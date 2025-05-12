May 12, 2025 — Marystown, Newfoundland and Labrador This morning, in a quiet hall on the windswept coast of Newfoundland, democracy is going to do what it is supposed to do. Its counting. In a federal election defined by razor-thin margins and electoral fatigue, Canada’s tightest race—Terra Nova–The Peninsulas—is undergoing a judicial recount. Not because of protests or partisanship, but because the law demands it. When the margin is less than 0.1%, the ballots get counted again. That’s the rule. That’s the process. And it’s underway now.

What makes this recount so important isn’t the process—it’s the power behind the result.

The riding came down to just twelve votes. Twelve. Liberal candidate Anthony Germain, a former CBC host, is clinging to a narrow lead over Conservative Jonathan Rowe, a Clarenville engineer. If Germain holds on, the Liberals stay at 170 seats—just two shy of a majority. If Rowe flips it, the path to full control gets a lot steeper for Mark Carney’s government.

CBC Candidate Meets Liberal Judge

The recount is being overseen by Justice Garrett Handrigan, a long-serving judge in Newfoundland and Labrador’s Supreme Court system. He was appointed in 2001, not coincidentally during the Jean Chrétien Liberal government—a time when judicial appointments leaned heavily toward ideological loyalty masked as institutional stability.

Now, let’s be clear: Handrigan is not a partisan hack. He’s not a Twitter crusader or a Trudeau donor. By all accounts, he’s methodical, thoughtful, and legally sound. But that doesn’t mean he’s immune to the ecosystem he comes from.

Born and raised in Newfoundland, Handrigan built his legal career in Grand Bank, eventually serving as a litigation lawyer before his appointment to the bench. He’s presided over high-profile cases involving criminal law, abuse compensation, and civil injunctions. In 2019, he instructed a jury in the Al Potter murder trial with clinical precision. In 2024, he ordered financial compensation for dozens of abuse victims who had been wrongly denied. On paper, that’s the mark of a judge committed to procedural fairness.

But look just a little deeper and the pattern becomes clearer. These aren’t rebellious rulings or populist pushbacks. They’re system-correcting decisions—the kind the establishment loves because they preserve the illusion of balance. That’s Handrigan’s specialty: smoothing over friction in a system designed by and for institutional power.

When, in 2024, he scheduled a hearing to block the sale of a local church in Portugal Cove South, he didn’t challenge the power structure behind the decision—he merely moderated it. As one legal analyst put it, “Handrigan doesn’t disrupt. He manages.”

And that’s the issue here.

Because now, he’s not just managing a case—he’s managing a recount that could hand Mark Carney a parliamentary majority. He’s supervising the hand count of ballots that may confirm the victory of Anthony Germain, a CBC personality turned Liberal candidate. Germain built his media brand on pushing state narratives and defending the same Liberal apparatus that appointed Handrigan to the bench 24 years ago.

Now they’re both at the center of the most consequential recount in the country.

Again—is this illegal? No. Is it unethical? Not by current standards. But if you're a normal Canadian looking at this from the outside, it’s hard not to notice the sheer convenience of it all.

One Liberal appointee overseeing a potential Liberal seat gain, in a recount triggered by an automatic margin and conducted behind closed doors with only “authorized personnel” allowed inside. It's not a conspiracy—it’s just how power works when no one asks questions.

And in a political system where the media protects its own, and the judiciary is wrapped in polite deference, who dares ask those questions anymore?

That’s not an attack on Justice Handrigan’s integrity.

It’s a spotlight on how deeply insulated this system has become—from scrutiny, from consequence, and from the people it claims to represent.

Terrebonne: One Vote to flipped from Bloc to Liberal

If you're one of those people who thinks your vote doesn’t matter, that it all gets lost in the noise, here’s your wake-up call.

Look at Terrebonne.

Because while Newfoundland’s recount was underway, another contest—just as dramatic—was unfolding in Quebec. And it came down to a single vote. Not a metaphor. Not a talking point. One actual ballot.

In what may be the most consequential single vote in modern Canadian history, the riding of Terrebonne, Quebec flipped to the Liberals after a judicial recount—concluded on May 10, 2025—by exactly one vote.

Let that sink in. One vote.

Originally called for the Liberals on April 29, the seat swung back to the Bloc Québécois during the official validation process, giving incumbent Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné a 44-vote lead. But the story didn’t end there. It never does, does it?

Following an automatic recount—ordered on May 7, 2025, by Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault—a full ballot review was conducted under the watchful eye of Justice Danielle Turcotte. The result? A 74-vote increase in the valid vote total. 63 ballots that had been previously rejected were revalidated. Liberal candidate Tatiana Auguste gained 56 votes, while the Bloc picked up just 11.

Final count:

Tatiana Auguste (Liberal): 23,352

Sinclair-Desgagné (Bloc): 23,351

It’s an electoral turnaround so tight, so dramatic, it could have been scripted. And yet it wasn’t—it was real. And it mattered. Because with this one-vote win, the Liberal seat count rose to 170—just two shy of a majority.

On the Horizon

And if you think the drama ends in Terrebonne, think again. Because the battle for power in Ottawa is far from over. In fact, it’s just heating up.

The next flashpoint lies in Milton East–Halton Hills South, a swing riding just west of Toronto where the Liberals and Conservatives are separated by a threadbare 29 votes. Liberal Kristina Tesser Derksen edged ahead of Conservative Parm Gill after the validation process, flipping what had originally looked like a Conservative hold. And now, as of May 13, the recount begins. This one will be overseen by Justice Leonard Ricchetti, a veteran of Ontario’s Superior Court. He’ll be counting the ballots—by hand, under the law, behind closed doors—with a nation watching.

And the math? Simple. If the Liberals hold this seat, it brings them to 171. If they lose it, the path to majority suddenly becomes a political rock climb. The recount in Milton isn’t about votes—it’s about who governs without permission.

But Milton is just the beginning.

On May 20, we move to Windsor–Tecumseh–Lakeshore, where the gap is even more precarious: just 77 votes. Conservative Kathy Borrelli leads Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk—barely. And if you think the Liberals are going to walk away quietly, think again. Kusmierczyk is contesting the result, citing allegedly rejected ballots that, he claims, showed clear voter intent. Translation? They’re trying to squeeze a seat out of the margins, again. The case is compelling enough that a judge—Justice Ross Macfarlane—approved a full judicial recount.

Now, will that recount change the outcome? Who knows. But in this election, every recount is a campaign. Every judge, every ballot, every rejected vote is a proxy fight for majority control of the House of Commons. And if Carney gets to 172, the Liberals no longer need cooperation. No more negotiations. No more restraint. Just power.

Final Thoughts: What Happens Next?

So let’s just be honest about what’s at stake here. This isn’t some abstract debate over ballot envelopes and judicial oversight. This is about who runs the country—and for how long.

If the Liberals win these recounts—if they flip just two more ridings—they hit 172 seats. That’s a majority. And with that comes four more years of Mark Carney. Four years of Carbon Taxes. Four years of unelected technocracy disguised as leadership. Four years of being told by elites that your country, your job, your values, and your vote don’t matter.

On the other hand, if the Conservatives can hold the line—or if the Liberals fall just short—we’re not looking at four years. We’re looking at 18 months. Eighteen months of a shaky minority. Eighteen months of political fragility. Eighteen months where Canadians might actually have a say again.

So let’s be clear about what the recounts really mean.

Majority? Four years of Carney.

Minority? Eighteen months of a second chance.

This isn’t about the margin anymore. It’s about the mandate. And if you're wondering whether the system is still working for you—look no further than the people trying to cling to power by a dozen ballots at a time.

But either way—we’ll be watching.

We’ll be here to hold the line, to keep the spotlight on the process, and to keep the swamp accountable. We won’t forget who sold out our sovereignty. We won’t forget who stayed silent. And we won’t stop until the people who built this country—real Canadians—take it back.

Because in the end, this isn’t just about a recount.

It’s about who governs. It’s about who gets heard. And it’s about whether this country still belongs to the people who built it.

We’re not going anywhere.