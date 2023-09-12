The G20 Trudeau Snub Heard 'Round the World
From Virtue Signaling to International Snubs—Why the Canadian Political Landscape is Ripe for a Reality Check
I’ve mentioned this before, but it bears repeating: the notion that Justin Trudeau is a global media darling is, quite frankly, a fabrication spun by Canadian outlets. Case in point? His less than stellar trip to India. It’s worth noting that when our Prime Minister was queried about his notable absence at a dinner, he dismissed it as “scheduling.” But …