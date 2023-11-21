The Illusion of Prosperity: Unmasking Canada's Economic Reality
A Critical Look at Trudeau's Economic Missteps and Their Impact on Everyday Canadians
Well, let's dive into the latest from Statistics Canada, and boy, isn't it a field day for those who love a bit of reality check on our dear leader, Justin Trudeau's economic policies. The Consumer Price Index for October 2023 has just been released, and it's showing a 3.1% increase. Aha, but wait, if we exclude gasoline, which has conveniently declined…