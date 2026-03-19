AUSTIN—Look, if you’ve ever wondered what happens when you put a no-BS comedian who actually trains with kettlebells in the same room as a Canadian conservative leader who grew up in a working-class Calgary suburb and still talks like a normal human being, Joe Rogan’s latest podcast is it. For two straight hours, Pierre Poilievre sat across from Rogan in Austin and didn’t dodge a single question. No spin. No scripted talking points. Just straight talk about how governments have gone “way too bossy,” why fitness matters more than most people admit, and why Canada’s resources are being strangled by bureaucrats while ordinary people pay the price.

It started with a gift. Poilievre walked in carrying a 75-pound custom kettlebell forged by a Calgary gunsmith named Jay. On it: a Canadian maple leaf, the slogan “Seeing Is Believing” from the early UFC, a quote from the Japanese martial artist Morihei Ueshiba—“if you know the way broadly, you will see it in everything”—and, most importantly, a subliminal message. Every time Rogan swings that thing, he’ll see the maple leaf staring back at him. Poilievre deadpanned: “Every time you do a kettlebell swing, you do a snatch, you do a clean, you’re going to be seeing that maple leaf… and you’re going to be reminding yourself that you need to come back to Canada.” Rogan laughed, called it “really cool,” and the conversation that followed proved the gift was perfect.

They bonded immediately over kettlebells. Poilievre explained their accidental history: Russian farmers used them as counterweights at markets, big strong guys started tossing them around at fairs, the Soviet army adopted them, and Pavel Tsatsouline brought them to the West. Rogan, a longtime kettlebell guy himself, loved it. Poilievre said he got serious about them after Rogan had Pavel on the show years ago. He runs a program with cleans, presses, overhead squats—“a great functional tool just for your whole body.” That led straight into Poilievre’s own story.

He wasn’t born into politics. He was a wrestler until a wicked case of tendonitis in his shoulder ended his athletic career at 16 or 17. Bored out of his mind, he asked his mom to take him to local conservative association meetings. That was the beginning. Adopted as a baby by two teachers in south Calgary, he grew up around electricians, oil workers, and police officers—“normal, hardworking, good folks.” He felt the government didn’t listen to people like them. Western alienation was real. A Preston Manning billboard that simply said “Enough” hooked him. He read Milton Friedman, developed a philosophy of “maximizing personal, financial, religious freedom,” and never looked back. “Tendonitis got you into politics,” Rogan laughed. Poilievre: “Yeah, that’s what it was.”

Rogan, who loves Canada but stopped going because “the government went horribly wrong,” laid it out plainly. Canadians are “America with like 20% less assholes”—nice, rule-following people who trusted a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” named Justin Trudeau. The trucker convoy, frozen bank accounts, the whole COVID mess—Rogan called it “so concerning.” Poilievre didn’t flinch. He explained the British parliamentary system: he’s the leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, which means his job is to “prosecute the hell out of the government” and “make the mighty low.” The House of Commons is green because it used to meet in English fields. It’s designed to constrain power. If he had his way, he’d call it the “mind your own damn business party”—government does roads, military, basic safety net, borders, police, and then leaves people alone.

They spent serious time on assisted suicide—MAiD. Rogan called the numbers “insane”: one in 20 deaths in Canada now from assisted suicide. Poilievre agreed people should have choice for terminal illness, but drew the line hard. “The concern we have is the suggestion that it would be offered to kids or offered to people whose only condition is mental illness.” He wants public servants who get calls from struggling people to offer hope and help, not MAiD as the default. Rogan told the story of a young guy who got it approved for seasonal depression. Poilievre: “We have to do more to give people hope… promote fitness more because it gives people… a sense that they can take back control of their lives.” He quoted Viktor Frankl, the Holocaust survivor who taught that meaning, not circumstances, determines happiness. Rogan called it “a great message.”

On economics and common sense, Poilievre was brutal. During COVID, mechanics in his riding predicted inflation while “experts” on Parliament Hill swore it wouldn’t happen. The common people were right. “The common guy knows how to make his own decisions. We need to empower him to do that.”

Then came the Trump talk. Rogan asked about the “51st state” comments and tariffs. Poilievre didn’t dodge. “Canada is not for sale. We’re never going to be the 51st state… I just wish you’d knock that shit off.” But tariffs? Terrible idea. Canada has the fourth-biggest oil supply on earth, massive lumber, aluminum—removing tariffs would lower U.S. gas prices, truck prices, create jobs on both sides. “We can help with both affordability and security.” He offered to support Canada’s current prime minister in negotiations because “what we want… is what’s best for Canada.”

The heart of his platform: unblock the resources. Canada has more resources per capita than any country—oil, uranium, potash, natural gas, ten of NATO’s twelve critical defense minerals. Yet bureaucracy blocks everything. Poilievre wants the fastest permitting on earth. He told the story of Hardisty, Alberta—600 people managing $100 billion in oil because they issue a one-page permit in one week. Squamish First Nation built 6,000 housing units on ten acres and an LNG plant because it was their land. Germans approved and built an entire LNG terminal in under 200 days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Poilievre: “We need to think like they’re thinking… entrepreneurial speed of business.” On the environment, he pushed back directly: Alberta’s oil sands are the most responsible extraction in the world; after mining, they reclaim the land—you wouldn’t even know it was there. In-situ operations run under pristine forest with zero surface disruption. Quick reviews in weeks, not decades, can still protect the environment.

They went deep on addiction. Rogan pushed ibogaine, a treatment that helped his friend Ed Clay kick pills cold and is now being studied in Texas. Poilievre wants real treatment and recovery, not just MAiD. He’s met too many mothers who lost kids to fentanyl-laced street drugs. “It’s Russian roulette.”

Then, because it’s Joe Rogan, they spent a long stretch on martial arts. Poilievre knows George St-Pierre, trains with local fighters, loves the history—Royce Gracie changing the world, Bruce Lee’s simplicity, Rick Rufus versus the Muay Thai guy that changed kickboxing forever, Alex Pereira’s spinning back kicks. Rogan told stories about his own knee surgeries, the time he knocked a guy out so badly he never got up, and why “not tapping” is the dumbest thing a fighter can do. Poilievre quoted Bruce Lee: “simplicity—hack away at the unnecessary.” It was two guys who actually lift and train talking about real life.

At the end, Poilievre invited Rogan back to Canada—Stampede in Calgary, Montreal, the Rockies. Rogan promised: “If you win, I’m coming up there.” Poilievre smiled: “We’re going to try to get you up there earlier… look at that maple leaf on your new kettlebell every day.”

What struck me during this interview, Rogan leaned back more than once during the conversation, clearly struck by the coherence of what he was hearing. In a political era dominated by scripted evasions and managerial jargon, Poilievre delivered something rare: a straight line from principle to policy. He spoke in terms ordinary people actually use. He framed government as a tool, not a master. He treated freedom as a baseline, not a slogan.

That alone explains the reaction.

Because here’s the uncomfortable truth no one in polite circles wants to say out loud: when a politician can sit for hours, unscripted, under questioning, and come across as consistent, informed, and grounded in reality—it raises a very dangerous question.

If this is what leadership sounds like, then what exactly has Canada been settling for?

By the end of the interview, Rogan wasn’t hiding it. He sounded genuinely puzzled. How is this guy not already running the country?

It’s a fair question.

In fact, it’s the only question that matters.

And if you watched that conversation closely, you probably asked it too.