The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

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Angelena's avatar
Angelena
2d

He's not running the country bc Carney was installed by the maniacs who frequent Davos so they can get their hands on our resources.

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Barry Hall's avatar
Barry Hall
2d

Pierre is the genuine article. He doesn’t need a script, he is the script. He is what Canada needs, I hope to God he becomes Prime Minister soon before Carney and the Globalists inflict any more damage on the great nation of Canada 🇨🇦

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