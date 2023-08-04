The Mirage of Lower Inflation: A Closer Look at Canada's Economic Crisis
Unemployment, high interest rates, and a soaring housing market - the true toll of Canada's economic policies on its hard-working citizens
Well, well, well, here we are again, folks. Canada is feeling the economic crunch, and it's not looking too good for the average Canadian. The latest numbers reveal an unemployment rate of 5.5% for July 2023. A minor uptick, you say? Well, let's dive deeper, shall we?
So here's the lowdown: The Bank of Canada (BoC) cranked up the interest rates to a whop…