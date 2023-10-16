The NDP's Missed Opportunity: A Tale of Political Expediency over Principle
How Jagmeet Singh's Leadership Puts Party Survival Above the Needs of Canadians Amid Crisis
Well, well, well. If it isn't Jagmeet Singh, adorning the stage in Hamilton, Ontario, under his name in letters so gigantic, you'd think they were competing with the Hollywood sign. All this theatrics at the NDP Policy Convention, a forum that was ostensibly meant to be a cradle of democratic ideals. Instead, what did we get? A clown show of ideological…