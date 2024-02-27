The Sequel No One Asked For - Liberals Unveil Bill C-63 to address internet Hate speech
Following the Controversial Footsteps of Bill C-36, Ottawa's Latest Legislation Aims to Further Police Online Speech
Morning my fellow Canadians and lets break into the liberals latest sequel with Bill C-63 the its failed predecessor, Bill C-36, which is a sequel nobody asked for in the saga of online hate speech legislation. We're witnessing a government's second attempt to police what you can say online.
Now, the Liberal government in Canada initially put forward Bil…