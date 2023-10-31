The Sitcom of Canadian Fiscal Policy
From Dodged Questions to Absurd Prognostications: The Story of How Tiff Macklem and Chrystia Freeland Turned the Canadian Economy Into a Comedy of Errors—with You as the Punchline.
Good morning to my fellow Canadians. If you're wondering why you can't afford to fill up your gas tank or why your grocery bills are skyrocketing, you might want to pay attention to what happened at Meeting No. 112 of the FINA—Standing Committee on Finance—just yesterday. Our esteemed Governor of the Bank of Canada, with his ever-so-cheerful grin, sat t…