The Stunning Collapse of BC United!
Kevin Falcon Shocks Supporters by Dissolving BC United Campaign – Throws Full Support Behind John Rustad and BC Conservatives
How John Rustad Dismantled Woke Politics: From Independent MLA to Leader of BC’s Official Opposition
VANCOUVER, B.C. — In a stunning turn of events, Kevin Falcon, leader of BC United, announced on August 28, 2024, that he is suspending his party’s campaign and encouraging all BC United supporters to rally behind John Rustad and the Conservative Party of …