Following the release of my recent article, Campaign 2025: The Swamp Survives Barely — where I laid out how Trump’s trade threats and a weaponized wave of economic fear handed the Liberals a political lifeline — I was contacted by Nicolas Vidal of Putsch Media for an interview and to his credit, the questions weren’t loaded, weren’t laced with the usual media venom, and weren’t trying to trap anyone. They were real. Focused. Substantive.

We covered the collapse of Canadian industry under globalist mismanagement. The death spiral of housing and fertility. The hollowing out of the family. The weaponization of abortion as a political bludgeon. And yes, we talked about the Trump effect — not in the way the CBC screams about it, but in terms of how American cultural chaos is now exported into Canadian electoral psychology.

It’s all in here — economic reality, demographic truth, and a challenge to the media class that refuses to cover either.

This is the kind of interview legacy media won’t do, and certainly won’t promote. So I'm posting it in full, below, right here on my Substack.

You can also read it directly on Putsch Media

And I encourage you to support Nicolas Vidal’s work at his Substack:

Nicolas Vidal In your analysis, Donald Trump’s shadow seems to have weighed more heavily on Ontario voters than Pierre Poilievre’s own positions. Do you think this “Trump effect” reveals a broader fear among Canadians of commercial or geopolitical instability coming from the United States?

So, do I think Donald Trump’s shadow loomed over the Canadian election? Yes — but not because of trade policy, not because of geopolitics. No, what you saw in Ontario wasn’t about economics — it was about fear, and more specifically, it was about cultural fear imported straight from the United States. Let’s call it what it is: the American zeitgeist now drives Canadian elections. We’ve seen this building for 20 years. From Netflix to TikTok, CNN to Twitter, Canada is saturated in American media. Culturally, we’re not just neighbors anymore — we’re roommates. And when one of them starts screaming about “abortion bans” and “right-wing extremism,” it echoes loudly in the other’s bedroom. Trump’s America First rhetoric? Sure, it played a part. He was already ramping up the trade war narrative months before the election. And guess what the Liberals did? They delayed Parliament, waited it out, and then launched their campaign right when Trump started talking again. Because they knew. They were waiting for the signal. And the signal came. The media, of course, ran wild. Not just CBC — that would be expected. But CNN, MSNBC, even Fox at times, lit up the airwaves with Trump coverage. And it wasn’t about Canada — but it didn’t have to be. Because Canadians — particularly older voters in Ottawa and suburban Ontario — absorbed the coverage and applied it to Poilievre.

They weren’t voting against Pierre.

They were voting against a hallucination — the ghost of Trump projected onto him by a panicked political class. And here’s the kicker — it wasn’t just trade or economic anxiety. That would at least be rational. No, a huge chunk of this came from cultural panic, especially around abortion. I spoke to a number of women — many of whom identify as center-left, not extremists — and they were clear. The Roe v. Wade reversal in the U.S. freaked them out. Did it have anything to do with Canadian law? Absolutely not.

Did Poilievre say he’d leave abortion rights alone? Repeatedly.

Did he have the votes, or even the intent, to legislate abortion? No. But facts didn’t matter. The vibe did. The women I spoke to told me straight: “We saw what happened in the States, and we’re not taking chances.”

So, they voted Liberal. Not because of Carney. Not because they loved the carbon tax. But because American culture told them the Right is dangerous, and Canadian media piped that message in unchallenged, unchecked, and amplified. This wasn’t about Pierre Poilievre. This was about suburban moms voting against Alabama. So yes, the Trump effect mattered. But not in the way some political scientists will tell you. This wasn’t about policy. It was about emotional manipulation, made possible by a media environment that has erased the border between American chaos and Canadian politics. And that? That should terrify anyone who still believes Canada is a sovereign country.

Nicolas Vidal Concerning the female vote, you highlight the importance of abortion issues and the influence of digital culture (Instagram, online groups). What avenues for dialogue do you see for a Conservative Party to address these concerns without renouncing its core principles?

Look, I’m going to be honest — this one’s tough. I’ve wrestled with it for years. Because we’re not just talking about policy here. We’re talking about identity, fear, and cultural power. And quite frankly, the Conservative Party has been playing defense on this for decades. Always punting from their own end zone. Here’s the truth: abortion is not a policy debate in Canada anymore — it’s a litmus test. And every time Conservatives try to engage in nuance — to say, “We support women, we support life, we want dialogue” — the Left slams the door shut, screams “extremist,” and runs to Instagram to post a black-and-white photo of a coat hanger. So what happens? The party just sidesteps it. Avoids the issue entirely.

And the Liberals? They love it. They kick up dust on abortion every single cycle because they know it stamps fear into suburban women like nothing else. But here’s the question nobody in Parliament is asking — not even the so-called “progressives”: Do we actually value the family in this country? Because when you strip the politics out of it — when you cut through the virtue signals and slogans — the deeper crisis is this: Canada is a nation that no longer believes in the family unit.

We don’t support parents. We don’t support children. We don’t support building families. We subsidize failure and punish responsibility. And we wonder why people are scared, angry, and disengaged. Just look at the data. I mean, actually look at it. Housing prices? Exploding. In Vancouver right now, you’re paying $2.1 million for a detached home. That’s not a luxury estate — that’s a middle-class family house with a lawn the size of a doormat. Wages? Flatlining. In real terms, wages in Canada have grown 10% in the last 50 years. That’s it. While housing has soared over 500% in that same period. That’s not an economy — that’s a rigged casino. Fertility rate? Collapsing. We’re now sitting at 1.4 children per woman nationally — well below replacement level. Why? Because young people can’t afford to have families.

StatsCan tells us 38% of 20-to-29-year-olds say they can’t afford kids, and 32% say they can’t afford a home to raise them in. In other words: they’re priced out of their own adulthood. Daycare in Toronto or Vancouver? $1,200 a month. No wonder 35% of young adults are still living at home with their parents, up from 27% in 2001. Families aren’t just shrinking — they’re vanishing. And I’ll tell you when I first saw it coming. The 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

That’s when everything changed. That’s when the city stopped being a home and became a speculation playground for foreign billionaires. I thought it would end in a financial collapse — like the U.S. in 2008. But no. Canada didn’t crash. Ottawa propped it up. With Mark Carney running monetary policy through the BoC with bailouts. With CMHC guarantees. With mortgage rules that punished workers and rewarded investors. So what did we get instead? Not a housing collapse. A familial collapse. In 2022, Vancouver had the fewest children per capita of any major city in Canada.

Toronto? It lost 20,000 kids under the age of 15 in just five years. Let me repeat that: 20,000 children — gone. Not to death, not to disease. To debt. In 2005, the benchmark home price was 6.4 times the average income.

By July 2024? It hit 11 times. That’s not just “out of reach.” That’s off the map. This isn’t a “market correction.” This isn’t economics.

It’s a nation giving up on its future. And no one in power wants to say it. Not Mark Carney. Not the Liberals. Not the bankers who created the mess. Because they’re insulated — their kids aren’t living in shoebox condos in Scarborough.

But yours might be. Because when housing uncoupled from wages? That was the turning point. That’s when I said: we’re in trouble. And I expected a financial crash. But what we got was worse: we got a collapse of the family itself. People didn’t go bankrupt — they gave up on having kids.

And now? Now we’ve tied our entire economic model to importing millions of people per year just to fake GDP growth while ignoring the root problem:

We are not a country building its future through industry. We’re a country building it by stuffing condos with temporary labor and hoping nobody notices. Even the Bank of Canada — those beige bureaucrats who pretend they don’t notice anything — had to admit it: Housing prices are caused by supply and demand. No kidding. Demand skyrockets when you import two million people in 36 months without building homes or infrastructure. So here’s what Conservatives need to do: stop playing the game on Liberal terms. Stop letting the Left set the parameters of what’s “acceptable” to talk about. Stop pretending motherhood is controversial. It’s not. It’s foundational. Stop treating motherhood like it’s a political liability. Start talking about it like it’s what it actually is: a patriotic act.

Building a family — raising children — is not just admirable. It’s essential to the future of your country. And right now, our system punishes people for trying to do it. You want to talk about choice? Let’s talk about the fact that millions of Canadians don’t have the choice to raise kids the way they want because they’re being choked by housing costs, taxed into oblivion, and fed into an economy that rewards consumption and punishes stability. Let’s get real: people don’t want to raise kids in stacked steel boxes.

They don’t want to live in modular pods and hyper-dense micro-housing units designed by city planners and global NGOs. You think Mark Carney’s kids are going to grow up in modular housing?

Of course not.

They’ll be in multi-million-dollar homes with green lawns, private schools, and room to breathe.

Modular living? That’s for you. That’s for the middle class that’s been told to shut up, stop complaining, and “adjust expectations.” Well, no. Don’t adjust your expectations. Raise them.

You deserve to own a home. You deserve to raise a family with space, with dignity, with security. And any party that can’t say that out loud — without apology — doesn’t deserve your vote. So here's the new conversation Conservatives must have with women, with young people, with families: Not slogans. Not fear. Not focus-grouped garbage.

But freedom.

The freedom to own. The freedom to build. The freedom to choose how you live — not how Carney, the Bank of Canada, or the United Nations tells you to live. Because if we don’t start pushing back — not just politically, but culturally — we’re going to wake up in a country where everything that used to be normal is now “unsustainable,” “climate-sensitive,” or “inequitable.”

And what they really mean is: you don’t get to have it anymore. Housing. Children. A future. That’s what’s at stake.

Nicolas Vidal You describe a gap between rational economic discourse (inflation, purchasing power) and the emotional reaction of some women voters to social issues. How could the Conservative movement reconcile data‑driven arguments with empathy on sensitive topics?

Here’s the thing: I think they’re already doing a damn good job. They’ve learned, finally, to sidestep the media cartel — CBC, CTV, the entire legacy press that still pretends it speaks for the country while hemorrhaging trust and relevance by the hour. Instead, Conservatives have gone directly to the people, and it’s working. Social media is now the battleground — and the party’s figured that out.

You don’t need approval from the Toronto Star when you’re blasting through Facebook, YouTube, Substack, and Telegram with unfiltered, unedited truth. You call out the swamp, and people get it. And here’s what’s crucial: the message is landing, because the audience is not who the elite media thinks it is. Everyone wants to talk about “reaching young people.” But let me tell you something: Boomers are the ones paying attention.

They’re on fixed incomes. They’re watching their grocery bills double, their pensions erode, and their savings die under inflation. I get messages from them all the time “Dan, I love what you’re doing. I support Pierre. But I can’t afford a donation — I’m just trying to survive.” That’s heartbreaking. These are people who played by the rules, raised families, paid their taxes, and now they can’t even afford apples. So how do you reach those voters — older Canadians, struggling women, frustrated families — without abandoning Conservative principles? You expand the ecosystem. Not everything has to be a viral video or a TikTok. Start pushing written content — Substack columns, newsletters, long-form blogs, independent reporting. People still read. The most successful revolutions started with a pamphlet. Look at the bench the Conservatives have right now — it’s solid.

Raquel Dancho, sharp as a razor, cutting through the nonsense on justice and crime.

Melissa Lantsman, commanding messaging with precision especially about the the Jewish community and the hate crimes they are experiencing.

Leslyn Lewis, one of the few people in Canadian politics actually talking about the United Nations quietly steering domestic policy on issues like health, gender, and environmental regulation. The media tries to paint these women as “fringe.” You know why? Because they’re effective. Because they’re not controlled. Because they’re smart, articulate, and unwilling to play by Liberal terms. And that’s the balancing act: Don’t run from the culture war — reframe it. You can talk about data — inflation, GDP, carbon tax insanity — but anchor it in the things people care about emotionally. Groceries. Rent. Kids. Community. A future. You hit them with facts, and then you wrap it in empathy. Not fake empathy. Not virtue signaling. Real empathy. The kind that listens and doesn’t condescend. Because if you ignore emotion, you lose women. And if you ignore data, you lose men. Conservatives need to speak to both — and now they finally have the tools to do it.

Nicolas Vidal You argue that the campaign exposed a divide between supporters of economic sovereignty and defenders of “Davos‑style” globalization. In your view, how can Canada strike a balance between protecting key industries (such as auto manufacturing) and remaining open to global markets?

Well, first off — let’s stop pretending we’re even trying. Because when I talk about “Davos-style globalization,” I’m not speaking in metaphors. I’m talking about people like Mark Carney — literal architects of the technocratic, post-nationalist model of governance that treats borders like inconveniences and sovereignty like a punchline. Carney is the poster boy for this ideology. A WEF disciple. A man who believes your economy should be run from a spreadsheet in Switzerland, not a shop floor in Oshawa. A man pushing a national carbon tax while letting foreign imports pour in without a penny of climate penalty. That’s not policy. That’s sabotage. So when I hear Carney talk about “protecting the planet” or “carbon responsibility,” I have to laugh. Because here’s the truth: we don’t tax emissions on imports. Let me say that again — we do not tax carbon on foreign-made goods. So if a steel plant in Hamilton gets hit with a carbon levy, it’s punished. But if that same steel is forged in a Chinese factory burning coal with slave labor? Zero penalty. That’s not environmentalism. That’s offshoring your conscience. Walk into a Canadian Tire or Mark’s Work Wearhouse — go ahead, do it — and check the labels. 90% made in China. The rest? Vietnam, Bangladesh, maybe Turkey if you’re lucky. None of it made here. None of it held to the same environmental or labor standards. But it’s cheap. And that’s all Davos cares about. So how do we balance it? We stop lying. If you’re going to have an industrial carbon tax — fine. Apply it to imports. Every. Single. One. Level the playing field. Reward domestic production. Bring jobs home. Protect sovereignty instead of outsourcing guilt. And while we’re at it? Let’s talk about technology — the real kind, not ESG scams and windmill grants. There’s a revolution happening in 3D printing, and we’re not even in the game. Combine it with AI. Make it open-source. Drop the patents. Let the universities run wild. We don’t need another sociology major in downtown Toronto who can’t find a job. We need builders, engineers, makers. We need an industrial revival, and we need it now. But that can’t happen under this bureaucratic, overregulated, tax-happy regime. Canada is drowning in red tape. You want to build something here? Good luck. Between zoning, taxes, federal permits, climate audits, labor regulations, bilingual signage, and five layers of government, it’s a miracle anything gets made at all. According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, small businesses in Canada spend an average of $7,000 per employee annually on regulatory compliance, with 22% of business owners saying they would not have started their business if they knew the regulatory burden in advance. Meanwhile, in Shenzhen? They build a megafactory in 90 days and send us the bill. So can we strike a balance between protecting our industries and staying global? Yes. But only if we stop being stupid. We can be open to trade — but on our terms. We can innovate — if we stop kneecapping our own talent.

We can be competitive — if we stop handing China the rulebook and pretending it's “progress.” That’s the conversation Canada needs to have. Not in Brussels. Not in Davos. Right here, at home.

Nicolas Vidal Finally, you mention the possibility of stronger parliamentary reverberations now that the Liberals govern without solid NDP backing. In this more fragmented context, do you see a real chance for cross‑party dialogue on major economic issues, or is polarization likely to intensify?