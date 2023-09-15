The Trudeau Grocery Gaffe
From ignoring detailed reports to hobnobbing with grocery CEOs, Justin Trudeau's handling of Canada's surging food costs is a masterclass in political theater over real solutions.
Well, well, well, good morning, Canada! I hope you've braced yourself with a strong cup of coffee this morning because we’re diving deep into the never-ending theatrics of the Trudeau administration. And this time, it’s not another political blunder but rather the skyrocketing cost of groceries. Just when you thought it couldn’t get more laughable, it d…