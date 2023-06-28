The Unfolding Drama of Bill C-18: Tech Giants Vs. the Canadian Government
An In-depth Analysis of the Recent Clash Between the Canadian Government and Major Technology Corporations
Good morning my fellow Canadians, welcome to the ring where the Canadian government, led by Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, is squaring off against tech giants Google and Meta in the name of "saving" Canadian news companies. The government's weapon of choice? Bill C-18, a law requiring these digital platforms to pay media outlets for news content the…