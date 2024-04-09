The Winnipeg Lab Leak: A Tale of Naivety and National Security Neglect
How Ideological Blindness and Bureaucratic Red Tape Endangered Global Health
Let’s cut to the chase. Watching Meeting No. 36 of the Special Committee on the Canada–People’s Republic of China Relationship was like stepping into a world where common sense has left the building. We've got a lab in Winnipeg, Canada's only high-security virology institute, embroiled in what's essentially a spy movie plot, except it’s real life. Two s…