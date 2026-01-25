I want to take a moment to say thank you, because frankly, it still doesn’t make a lot of sense that anyone listens to me at all. Who am I, really? I am a former sports writer who once poured his emotions into columns about Jon Jones and José Aldo, work that went absolutely nowhere. And yet, somehow, politics is where my reporting landed, stuck, and started to matter.

Probably because politics is one of the last places where simply telling the truth out loud still feels radical.

I do not have a newsroom. I do not have editors whispering approved narratives in my ear. I do not have a corporate media boss forwarding talking points from Mark Carney’s office. I just call it as I see it, which already puts this operation miles ahead of the mainstream media, whose entire business model is feeding low-resolution stories to low-information voters. The legacy press exists to translate palace intrigue from Ottawa into something safe, sanitized, and regime-approved. That is their job now.

But this post is not a rant about the swamp. That will come later. This is a thank you.

Because of you, this project has gone places I never expected. Because of you, we have had access to people like former BC opposition leader John Rustad and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Because of you, several high-profile Members of Parliament follow this work and actually pay attention. And because of you, more Canadians are waking up, sharing our reporting, and engaging with it. I still shake my head when people tell me my work was one of the louder conservative voices during the last election, or that they saw it as part of the conscience of the movement. That is humbling, and I do not take it lightly.

To those of you unhinged enough to support me with your hard-earned money, thank you. Truly. Last year, your support paid for an expensive laptop, which meant I could write more, research more, and publish more. This year, your support is sending me to Calgary. We secured press credentials for the CPC event, which means real access, not vibes-based commentary from Twitter. On top of that, we bought a new camera lens, something I never would have justified buying on my own, so I can properly document what actually happens and show it to you directly.

I am not interested in squeezing every dollar out of this. I do not plan to hide anything behind a paywall. If you are thinking about supporting me financially, understand this clearly: your money does not go to hookers, blow, or some consultant’s lake house. It goes straight back into The Opposition with Dan Knight. Full stop.

And if you cannot support me financially, I am not asking you to. What I ask is that you like, comment, engage, and most importantly, share. This work does not survive in a vacuum. We are not backed by billionaires, foundations, or global finance priests. We are not propped up by Mark Carney or his media choir.

We are backed by you.

So remember, they have the legacy media.

But we have each other.

Let’s make it count.

-DK