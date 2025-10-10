“They Never Asked What It Would Cost”: Budget Watchdog Testifies Liberal Government Never Calculated Impact of Immigration Surge
PBO tells MPs no request was ever made to estimate housing, healthcare, or social service costs tied to record numbers of international students
OTTAWA — In a stunning moment of honesty before Parliament, Canada’s own budget watchdog just confirmed what every sane person already suspected: the federal government under Justin Trudeau and now Mark Carney has never even bothered to ask what this out-of-control immigration surge is actually costing the country.
You read that correctly. Not one request. Not one report. Not one serious effort to measure the damage. While Canadians drown in unaffordable housing, collapsing healthcare, and jammed-up schools, the Liberals are busy bragging about “growth” — growth they manufactured by flooding the country with international students, asylum seekers, and temporary workers.
And now we know the truth: they didn’t even bother to check the bill.
That admission came straight from the mouth of Parliamentary Budget Officer Jason Jacques, under questioning from Conservative MP Costas Menegakis, who calmly went down the list of what the PBO has and hasn’t been asked to look into.
Has Ottawa asked how the explosion of international students is impacting health care?
No.
Has anyone commissioned a cost estimate of their pressure on housing supply or rent prices in college towns?
No.
What about the burden on social services?
Nope.
Or the basic question of how many housing units are needed to house the hundreds of thousands of students they let in without planning for them?
Still no.
And here’s the kicker: Jacques said his office —all 36 staff— is more than willing to do the work. But they need to be asked. And the Carney government never asked.
It gets worse. Bloc MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe grilled the PBO’s office on the so-called “$37 billion GDP loss” from recent immigration cuts. He wanted to know how they got that number. What he got in return was a dry admission from analyst Caroline Nicol: it’s just a population shock model. More people means more workers and more consumers — so yes, GDP goes up. But there was no serious breakdown by immigration stream, and no adjustment for the fact that asylum seekers and international students have radically different economic realities.
In other words: the Liberals pumped the economy full of bodies, padded their GDP stats, and called it “growth.” But GDP per person — how well you are doing — has gone down. And no one in Ottawa asked the independent budget office to track the damage that followed.
Not housing inflation. Not ER wait times. Not the social costs when 14 students cram into a single-family home in Kitchener because no one thought to ask if there were enough places to live.
And when Menegakis asked the PBO to calculate how many hours international students are actually working — considering the government quietly suspended the 20-hour work cap — Jacques replied that his office hadn’t been asked that either. No labour-market analysis. No enforcement data. No income tracking.
What you’re seeing here is the heart of the swamp: flood the country, crash the systems, and silence the accountants — all while bragging that the very same international students who can’t find housing have “added $1.6 billion to Ontario’s GDP” and helped universities post record revenues, as if juicing the books with their tuition and labour were proof of national prosperity.
The Trudeau–Carney Liberal machine pushed immigration to record levels — over 800,000 temporary residents in one year — and didn’t bother to find out if the country could afford it. Because they never cared if it could. All that mattered was juicing the numbers, virtue-signaling to international NGOs, and calling anyone who questioned it a bigot.
And now, as the systems strain under the weight of their own contradictions, they’re scapegoating the very immigrants they lured here — international students blamed for housing shortages even as witnesses told Parliament that students are packed “fourteen to a house,” hospitals and local services stretched thin, and universities forced to rely on foreign-student tuition to plug chronic underfunding. Working-class migrants are punished for job shortages in communities where youth unemployment is rising, while the bureaucrats and institutions that opened the floodgates keep cashing cheques and calling it growth.
Even Dr. Lisa Brunner, a postdoc from UBC and a migration specialist, admitted during the hearing that the international reputation of Canada has suffered. Foreign students are seeing the writing on the wall — that Canada invited them, exploited their tuition, blamed them for the system breaking, and may leave them in limbo.
And you wonder why Carney and his Liberal ilk wants your rent?
It’s not by accident. It’s because of incompetence disguised as virtue. Because this government first under Trudeau, now under Carney, threw open the gates without ever asking who would house these people, who would treat them in hospitals, or who would pay when the systems broke. Their desperate grip on power meant there was never a plan, just slogans, spin, and silence.
You won’t hear about this committee testimony on CBC, CTV, or Global News, because telling you the truth would mean admitting the Liberal establishment broke the country for headlines and fake growth. They can’t afford that.
So here’s the bottom line:
Canada’s government opened the gates without a plan, without a cost estimate, and without a care in the world. And when asked to show the receipts, they had nothing. Because they never asked.
This isn’t immigration.
This is abuse — of immigrants, of citizens, and of the truth.
The housing bubble has crashed, Toronto is in the biggest trouble. Only 118 new condos sold in AUG the lowest since 2017. Delinquency rates are exploding, and banks will be stuck with hundreds of new builds which will not get sold. Mortgages over $800,000 are in the worst shape and all those new people they thought were going to snap up. They are being sold at an average loss of $400,000. Many foreign students with temporary visas never left this year. They quietly were hired by the usual actors, Tim Hortons, Walmart while Canadian kids couldn’t get jobs. Inventory is at a ten year high while hundreds are leaving Canada. Many have just taken their houses off the market so new builds will sit empty or until the favorite arsonists are hired to burn them down so the builder can collect at least the insurance. Rents are dropping everywhere, so folks who bought second properties to fill the gap, their mortgages was causing, new folks were renting and many just left and many never even paid the rent. There is plenty of mortgage fraud out there, some as they left the airport the immigrant industry was waiting for plane loads coming to get them a mortgage with a $5000 credit card limit which are now unpaid and they are gone back home and I guarantee you no one is going to take their houses off expense to find them to collect, so who is also going to pay for this. You bet taxpayers. Population growth has slowest to the lowest since 1946, so who is going to be buying all these new builds or buying houses people are selling so they can get the heck out of Canada. Some are even bragging they got mortgages and they just packed up and left the country,laughing at us fool Canadians who will end up bailing out these corrupt banks. Toronto population went down -3.3%,Vancouver -9.3% year over year the two largest building areas. So all those people who work in construction will have no jobs, so really what future do our young folks especially men have. Oh guess they can be retrained for those Tim Hortons jobs. And the ripple effect will be staggering, materials won’t be needed, what do they do with the millions of dollars tied up in empty land. These people ought furniture and goods for these homes that’s gone and they speculate this Christmas will be amongst the lowest sales and the least temporary jobs needed. Many people feel they are in a depression, young graduates feel they have no choice but to leave Canada for jobs many headed to the US, bigger wages, less taxes and a place to take a chance to raise a family.The standard of living is collapsing for many people, many with jobs but too much debt. Condos are down 40%relative to the four year average, Condos starts have plunged 80% and other types of homes 40%, so is the government going to eat massive mortgages and house the homeless in these luxury homes, because our governments swimming in dollars to pull this off. The governments bought huge amounts of land to put low income housing that people will never own, it will be like renting the rest of their lives. Brain drain is in full swing so many other countries will reap the benefits of our terrible government, as well as all us foolish folks for staying here. We can’t get any decent projects built in Canada except their constant mantra we need housing, while the wind blows thru thousands of empty houses around the country. What future do you see for your kids and god forbid grandkids if there is any so called Canada. And don’t be fooled by this pathetic love fest in Washington, if you have followed Trump and heard him speak, this term is his revenge term,and his determination to rid the US of the corruption in the main sectors ,especially financial, and who was behind most of it? The Banks of England ,Brussels you get the picture the EU. Everything Trump has done on the scene and behind was to deindustrialize the EU and NATO countries that are competitors, and boy he succeeded with his Ukraine conflict and the many other conflicts the US has started around the world. Wars are always money makers or were,this is a whole new ballgame with BRICS which sadly I could talk to twenty people and be lucky if two could rightly state what they are and their purpose and the number one was to put thecwest Erin banking system and the use of weaponizing the dollar in its place. The US dollar is dropping which is exactly what he wants, crash this system and build back better, his favorite saying. But the problem is he believed the east would just roll over and take it and not only are they stocking gold like there no tomorrow, they have abandoned SWIFT, made trades in their own currency, built up their military strength as Ukraine is showing by its huge losses, despite what the lying msm tells you. They are trading massive amounts amongst each other, helping smaller, poorer countries get on their feet, without using that as a colonizing project like the west does. And they are open to anyone trading with them,as the new Silk Road and Shanghai co operation shows but for the better of each country, not to see who can own who. Mark my word Trump will do his best to leave NATO and the EU, crying in the sandbox while the rest of the world and the U.S. will build their countries up. While Canada spends its time, having strikes, ruining our kids futures, causing huge divides amongst Canadians as you can already see with a very restless AB. It doesn’t mean anything if you have a million, trillion liters of oil and precious metals or rare earth metals if they are in the ground, it’s just dead weight. And Trump will try push Keystone because the U.S. benefits from the sale of cheap energy from Canada, such Allie’s we can only sell to them at a discount, he will make deals to build mines because he needs the metals for his huge military complex, the weapon the U.S. owns for trade deals, we will help others if they buy our weapons, which right now is ironic considering those weapons didn’t help Ukraine or frankly Israel. The biggest danger is the msm, far too many older folks still listen to them and worse believe them. If you saw a picture of your head in the sand, it would be a Canadians rear end you would see.
Government entitlement. No repercussions for mismanagement, nothing ever costs anything.