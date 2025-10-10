OTTAWA — In a stunning moment of honesty before Parliament, Canada’s own budget watchdog just confirmed what every sane person already suspected: the federal government under Justin Trudeau and now Mark Carney has never even bothered to ask what this out-of-control immigration surge is actually costing the country.

You read that correctly. Not one request. Not one report. Not one serious effort to measure the damage. While Canadians drown in unaffordable housing, collapsing healthcare, and jammed-up schools, the Liberals are busy bragging about “growth” — growth they manufactured by flooding the country with international students, asylum seekers, and temporary workers.

And now we know the truth: they didn’t even bother to check the bill.

That admission came straight from the mouth of Parliamentary Budget Officer Jason Jacques, under questioning from Conservative MP Costas Menegakis, who calmly went down the list of what the PBO has and hasn’t been asked to look into.

Has Ottawa asked how the explosion of international students is impacting health care?



No.

Has anyone commissioned a cost estimate of their pressure on housing supply or rent prices in college towns?



No.

What about the burden on social services?



Nope.

Or the basic question of how many housing units are needed to house the hundreds of thousands of students they let in without planning for them?



Still no.

And here’s the kicker: Jacques said his office —all 36 staff— is more than willing to do the work. But they need to be asked. And the Carney government never asked.

It gets worse. Bloc MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe grilled the PBO’s office on the so-called “$37 billion GDP loss” from recent immigration cuts. He wanted to know how they got that number. What he got in return was a dry admission from analyst Caroline Nicol: it’s just a population shock model. More people means more workers and more consumers — so yes, GDP goes up. But there was no serious breakdown by immigration stream, and no adjustment for the fact that asylum seekers and international students have radically different economic realities.

In other words: the Liberals pumped the economy full of bodies, padded their GDP stats, and called it “growth.” But GDP per person — how well you are doing — has gone down. And no one in Ottawa asked the independent budget office to track the damage that followed.

Not housing inflation. Not ER wait times. Not the social costs when 14 students cram into a single-family home in Kitchener because no one thought to ask if there were enough places to live.

And when Menegakis asked the PBO to calculate how many hours international students are actually working — considering the government quietly suspended the 20-hour work cap — Jacques replied that his office hadn’t been asked that either. No labour-market analysis. No enforcement data. No income tracking.

What you’re seeing here is the heart of the swamp: flood the country, crash the systems, and silence the accountants — all while bragging that the very same international students who can’t find housing have “added $1.6 billion to Ontario’s GDP” and helped universities post record revenues, as if juicing the books with their tuition and labour were proof of national prosperity.

The Trudeau–Carney Liberal machine pushed immigration to record levels — over 800,000 temporary residents in one year — and didn’t bother to find out if the country could afford it. Because they never cared if it could. All that mattered was juicing the numbers, virtue-signaling to international NGOs, and calling anyone who questioned it a bigot.

And now, as the systems strain under the weight of their own contradictions, they’re scapegoating the very immigrants they lured here — international students blamed for housing shortages even as witnesses told Parliament that students are packed “fourteen to a house,” hospitals and local services stretched thin, and universities forced to rely on foreign-student tuition to plug chronic underfunding. Working-class migrants are punished for job shortages in communities where youth unemployment is rising, while the bureaucrats and institutions that opened the floodgates keep cashing cheques and calling it growth.

Even Dr. Lisa Brunner, a postdoc from UBC and a migration specialist, admitted during the hearing that the international reputation of Canada has suffered. Foreign students are seeing the writing on the wall — that Canada invited them, exploited their tuition, blamed them for the system breaking, and may leave them in limbo.

And you wonder why Carney and his Liberal ilk wants your rent?

It’s not by accident. It’s because of incompetence disguised as virtue. Because this government first under Trudeau, now under Carney, threw open the gates without ever asking who would house these people, who would treat them in hospitals, or who would pay when the systems broke. Their desperate grip on power meant there was never a plan, just slogans, spin, and silence.

You won’t hear about this committee testimony on CBC, CTV, or Global News, because telling you the truth would mean admitting the Liberal establishment broke the country for headlines and fake growth. They can’t afford that.

So here’s the bottom line:

Canada’s government opened the gates without a plan, without a cost estimate, and without a care in the world. And when asked to show the receipts, they had nothing. Because they never asked.

This isn’t immigration.

This is abuse — of immigrants, of citizens, and of the truth.