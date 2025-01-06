To Prorogue or Not to Prorogue: Trudeau’s Titanic Hits a Fiscal Iceberg
With the Liberals in freefall, a ticking fiscal clock, and Jagmeet Singh playing kingmaker, Trudeau faces a political and financial cliffhanger that could reshape Canada’s future—or sink it entirely.
Alright, folks, let’s dive into the latest episode of the Canadian soap opera, brought to you by Justin Trudeau and his merry band of clueless bureaucrats. Many of you have been flooding my comment section asking about the Conservatives’ push to fast-track a vote of no confidence. “But Dan,” you say, “can’t Trudeau just prorogue Parliament and dodge the…