Vivian
9h

Great reporting Dan. Trust was lost for many Canadian's when the banks ignored their customers privacy agreements with them during the emergencies act. Instead of saying no to a privacy breach they complied. The telecom companies would do the same in their "public-private partnerships." There is nothing any of them can say now that warrants my trust.

Tony Cannataro
10h

Joly nor any Liberanos can have this much power as the saying goes "absolute power corrupts absolutely". This is all about sensorship along with Bill C9 and all the other bills in line with this, that we can't trust Liberanos nor government to have this much authority. As in the emergencies act we saw the corruption in applying the act and abusing to it! Say no to this bill.

