OTTAWA — Bill C-8, the Liberal government’s latest attempt to legislate cybersecurity rules for telecommunications and other federally regulated “critical cyber systems,” is being sold as a long-overdue set of tools to harden the networks Canadians rely on every day. Its most controversial feature is also the simplest to describe: it gives Cabinet and the Minister of Industry sweeping authority to compel telecom companies to do things or stop doing things, all in the name of security, and it allows those orders to be wrapped in secrecy.

The bill, introduced in the House of Commons on June 18, 2025, amends the Telecommunications Act to add security as a core policy objective and to create new order-making powers aimed at threats such as interference, manipulation, disruption, or degradation of the Canadian telecommunications system. Those orders can force providers to implement specified standards, mitigate vulnerabilities, use backup systems, and take other directed actions. The same section also explicitly allows the minister to prohibit a telecom provider from providing service to a “specified person,” or to direct the provider to suspend service to that “specified person.”

That last point sits at the heart of the political fight that dominated the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security’s first meeting of 2026 on the bill. Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly tried to draw a bright line between “infrastructure security” and online expression, insisting the legislation is not a censorship tool. Conservative MPs countered that the plain text is broad enough to catch individuals and that the bill’s secrecy clauses and lack of front-end judicial authorization make the powers too easy to abuse.

In her opening remarks, Joly framed Bill C-8 as a necessary update to the Telecommunications Act to meet a world of “borderless” cyber threats and to protect the investment opportunity tied to 5G. She also told the committee the bill had “already been adopted by the House of Commons and sent to the Senate”

Joly leaned heavily on “oversight” as the answer to concerns about concentrated power. Bill C-8 does include mechanisms that point in that direction. It requires annual reporting to Parliament on orders and their “necessity, reasonableness and utility.” If an order contains a non-disclosure provision, the minister must notify both the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians and the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency within 90 days.

But the committee’s questioning quickly exposed the tension between political assurances and the bill’s wording.

Caputo’s core demand: why no judge at the front end?

Caputo started by forcing agreement on the basic premise: that Bill C-8 hands “tremendous powers” to the Minister of Industry and the Governor in Council. Joly did not dispute that characterization. She answered that it is an “important responsibility,” and immediately tried to tether that responsibility to “Parliament oversight.”

Caputo’s follow-up was aimed at the timing of that oversight. He said parliamentary oversight is “after the fact,” meaning Parliament reviews decisions only once orders have already been made, and he argued that if the wrong decision is made, the damage is done and Parliament is left “trying to repair it after the fact.” He then asked why Bill C-8 would not require judicial oversight “at the front end,” specifically proposing judicial authorization before the government takes action under provisions “like in 15.2,” with the purpose of ensuring the government is not breaking the law.

Joly’s first answer did not accept the idea of a warrant-like gatekeeper. She acknowledged she heard the concern, but said the goal is to allow the government to act, especially where national security urgency is required. She again leaned on existing review structures like NSICOP and framed the power as one that the minister “doesn’t take lightly,” drawing on her past experience dealing with security issues.

Caputo sharpened the legal point rather than letting the conversation drift into general “oversight” talk. He argued that everything Joly had cited was still after-the-fact review. He then invoked “exigency” as the recognized exception, situations where a warrant cannot realistically be obtained in time, while stressing that in many cases judicial authorization can be obtained quickly and that warrants are often issued within hours. He asked again why, instead of “unfettered discretion,” an independent judge should not be the decision-maker “where we can do that.”

Joly still did not commit to judicial pre-authorization. What she did offer was conditional openness: she said that if the committee proposes amendments, the government will study them, and she agreed in principle that ministerial powers should have “guardrails.” She then shifted from the judge/no-judge question to a systems argument, saying any change would need to “fit” within the Telecommunications Act framework and align with the broader regulatory structure, including the CRTC.

Caputo refused to let her hand the question off to officials and used his remaining time to repeat the core issue in plainer language: why not have an independent judge decide whether there is evidence to justify wielding “significant” and “virtually unprecedented” powers. Joly pushed back on the “unprecedented” characterization, called it an “important bill,” and returned to the critical-infrastructure justification.

Then Joly argued the bill simply gives the minister enforceable power to make telecom companies comply. She also asserted that the Minister of Industry already has “great power” under the Telecommunications Act in how the sector is organized, and said what was in front of the committee was coherent with existing policy.

Caputo’s final move was to make the issue about trust. He asked why Canadians should trust Joly with “extraordinary powers” given the government’s record. Joly refused to personalize it, saying it was about the office, “any of us could be one day Minister of Industry,” and framed the purpose as protecting Canadians. Caputo replied that the government had repeatedly failed on major files and cited “Stellantis” and the “Emergencies Act” as examples, arguing that Canadians do not trust the government to balance rights and infrastructure protection, which is why he wanted judicial authorization. Joly’s closing line was overtly partisan: she said Canadians had already given the government trust and that is why Caputo was “sitting on the right side of the table,” ending the exchange without answering the substantive warrant question.

Liberal MP tees up the “internet shutdown” controversy

Liberal MP Sima Acan asked Joly to “reiterate” that Conservative claims about Canadians being kicked off the internet for criticizing government are false, calling those claims “harmful” misinformation. Joly answered with a categorical message: the bill is about telecom infrastructure — “towers,” “wires,” the physical network — and “has nothing to do” with speech or content.

The problem for Joly is that Bill C-8 does not confine its most coercive tool to companies only. The Telecommunications Act defines “person” to include “any individual” alongside corporations and governments. And Bill C-8’s order power expressly contemplates prohibiting or suspending service to a “specified person.”

Acan’s question was framed around a worst-case political scenario — punishment for criticism — and nothing in the bill explicitly authorizes that. But the government’s categorical reassurance (“it does not allow the government to shut down services for individuals”) is not supported by the bill’s own language. The bill does include a clear safeguard in one area: it explicitly forbids the minister from ordering a telecom provider to intercept private communications. That is narrower than the broader “service suspension” authority, and it does not resolve the definitional issue Conservatives kept returning to.

Acan later asked about adding security as a primary Telecommunications Act objective and about interdependent infrastructure (including nuclear facilities). Joly replied that the measure is “overdue,” and claimed Canada is the “only” Five Eyes country without similar legislation, implying allies expect Canada to catch up.

Other Five Eyes partners do have statutory regimes for critical infrastructure cybersecurity and telecom security, but they vary in structure and scope. Canada’s predecessor bill (C-26) was itself compared to foreign models and referenced U.S. and U.K. frameworks in parliamentary research. Joly’s “only one left” line functions as political pressure for speed, not as a precise, apples-to-apples legal comparison.

Bloc MP: privacy omissions and encryption fears

Bloc MP Claude DeBellefeuille challenged Joly on why recommendations from the Privacy Commissioner were not built into the bill from the start, arguing Quebecers and Canadians expect proportionality and necessity limits when privacy is at stake.

Joly’s answer was essentially procedural: she said she “inherited” a bill that had already been through Parliament and that it returned only because it died on the Order Paper. She offered openness to amendments aimed at balancing ministerial power with privacy.

DeBellefeuille then raised a sharper technical criticism heard from witnesses: that the bill could weaken encryption and make cyberattacks more likely. Joly denied that was the goal and, in a telling moment, suggested encryption is “already impossible to break.”

That “impossible” claim is not factual. Modern encryption can be extremely hard to defeat when properly implemented, but security failures routinely come from stolen keys, flawed implementations, endpoint compromise, or misconfiguration and government guidance emphasizes key management and implementation realities rather than treating encryption as magically unbreakable.

Joly ultimately fell back to a familiar posture: she acknowledged “concerns exist,” said she would welcome amendments, and urged MPs to keep the focus on “infrastructure.”

Huawei, secrecy powers, and privacy safeguards

Conservative MP Dan Lloyd brought the committee back to the geopolitical origin story behind Ottawa’s telecom-security push: Huawei and ZTE. He demanded a yes-or-no commitment that, if granted these powers, Joly would order any remaining Huawei technology out of Canada’s telecom system.

Joly initially tried to point to the government’s 2022 policy direction, then eventually said “of course” removal is the goal. That direction exists: Canada announced in 2022 it would ban Huawei and ZTE products and services from 5G systems and require removal timelines for existing gear.

Lloyd then pivoted to the bill’s guardrails and privacy. Joly repeated that parliamentary review bodies exist and emphasized MPs can receive security briefings. On privacy safeguards, she said she was “very interested” in amendments dealing with proportionality and breach notification.

That answer mattered because Bill C-8 also contains a strong secrecy valve. Orders may include a clause “prohibiting the disclosure of [the order’s] existence, or some or all of its contents, by any person.” The minister can also direct that an order not be published in the Canada Gazette.

In other words, the bill includes a mechanism for secret law directed at private companies and that is exactly why privacy-and-civil-liberties witnesses have argued for clearer limits.

Lloyd also returned to the “individuals” issue. Joly claimed confusion stemmed from the word “person,” saying it was “lost in translation” and that “person” was intended to mean companies. The statute does not support that narrowing by default: “person includes any individual.” Joly signaled she would be willing to clarify the definition through amendments.

Information sharing, secrecy criteria, compensation, and Charter trust

Later rounds broadened the attack surface.

Conservative MP Matt Strauss forced the “person means individual” issue into the open by reading the Telecommunications Act definition back to the minister and asking whether she would change it. Joly again said she was willing to work on amendments to make clear the bill is about critical infrastructure and not online speech.

Rhonda Kirkland pressed on a different pressure point: secrecy powers and foreign information sharing. She cited concerns raised by the Centre for International Governance Innovation about broad non-disclosure authority and asked why the bill does not contain clearer criteria limiting secrecy.

Joly answered by pointing to the wider national-security “policy infrastructure” and intelligence sensitivities, again treating NSICOP/NSIRA review as the key restraint. Bill C-8 does contain some structure around information sharing with foreign states, including restrictions in agreements and a clause stating nothing in the relevant sections affects the Privacy Act. But critics argue that relying on external frameworks rather than hard limits inside the bill itself is exactly the problem.

Kirkland then raised an issue that hung over the room even when MPs tried to avoid it: trust. She cited court rulings on the federal government’s 2022 invocation of the Emergencies Act, noting that courts found Charter breaches. That description reflects the current legal record: the Federal Court found the invocation unreasonable and found infringements of Charter sections 2(b) and 8, and the Federal Court of Appeal later confirmed those conclusions in a January 16, 2026 decision summary. Joly refused to answer whether she regretted supporting the Emergencies Act, saying the matter was before the courts.

Finally, Liberal MP Jacques Ramsay asked about discretionary compensation for industry investments. Joly rejected the idea that Ottawa should pay, saying most costs should be borne by telecom companies as part of the cost of doing business. That stance aligns with the bill’s “no compensation” clause: “No one is entitled to any compensation” for losses resulting from an order. Ramsay also asked about red tape and coordination with provinces; Joly agreed paperwork is excessive and promised cooperation.

What the hearing revealed: the government’s “infrastructure only” message is narrower than the bill

Joly’s political argument stayed consistent throughout the hearing. She presented Bill C-8 as a non-ideological security measure aimed at towers, wires, suppliers, and hostile states — not at speech. She repeatedly promised openness to amendments, particularly on privacy and clarity.

But several of her absolute statements do not survive contact with the bill text. The bill does not merely empower orders against suppliers; it explicitly permits suspending or prohibiting service to a “specified person.” And Canadian telecom law defines “person” to include individuals. At the same time, the bill undeniably contains strong secrecy machinery, including non-disclosure clauses and the option to withhold publication.

That leaves committee members staring at a basic choice. They can accept the minister’s assurance that these powers will be used narrowly, with post-hoc review as the safeguard, or they can rewrite the bill so the narrow use case is not merely promised, but guaranteed in black-and-white statutory language, the exact demand Bloc MPs kept repeating.

Either way, the committee meeting made one thing clear: Bill C-8 is not just a cybersecurity bill. It is a test of how much executive power Parliament is willing to hand over in the name of speed, and how much secrecy Canadians are expected to tolerate while being told the power will never be used against them.