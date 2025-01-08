Trudeau Faces Legal Battle Over Prorogation: "A Shameless Power Grab"
JCCF challenges Prime Minister’s decision to shut down Parliament for nearly three months, accusing him of silencing democracy to save his party.
(Photo Credit: The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)
Toronto, January 8th 2024 - Justin Trudeau’s latest stunt—proroguing Parliament for nearly three months—is now facing the fight it deserves. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) is stepping up with a legal challenge against this brazen abuse of power. Representing two Canadians, David Ma…