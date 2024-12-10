Trudeau Government Survives Third Non-Confidence Motion of the Fall Session Amid Mounting Criticism
Poilievre exposes Liberal-NDP hypocrisy, highlighting Singh’s betrayal of his own words and Trudeau’s record of failure.
Ottawa, December 9, 2024—Well, folks, here we go again. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has somehow survived yet another non-confidence vote. That’s right, for the third time this fall, Trudeau has clung to power, thanks to the predictable betrayal of working-class Canadians by none other than NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. The motion, introduced …