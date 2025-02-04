Trudeau Shuts Down Government as Canada Faces Economic War with Trump
With massive U.S. tariffs looming, Trudeau’s solution isn’t leadership—it’s running away and shutting down Parliament.
Trudeau’s Government in Full Collapse: Dysfunction, Backstabbing, and Economic Suicide
So, let’s just get this straight—Canada is on the brink of an economic war with the United States, our largest trading partner, and what is the Trudeau government doing? Nothing. Worse than nothing. They’ve completely shut down Parliament so the Liberals can fight over…