Trudeau's $191 Million Scandal - Auditor General Exposes Rampant Cronyism with McKinsey Contracts
Auditor General's Scathing Report Reveals Rampant Cronyism and Security Breaches—Conservatives Demands Accountability from Trudeau’s Inner Circle
In a stunning display of government largesse, Auditor General Karen Hogan dropped a bombshell at Meeting No. 128 of the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates. Her report pulled back the curtain on a festering pit of crony capitalism under the Trudeau administration. Brace yourselves, folks, because what you're about to hear is jaw-dr…