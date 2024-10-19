Share this postThe Opposition with Dan Knight Trudeau’s Canada: A Playground for Foreign Agents – SECU Meeting Exposes National BetrayalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrudeau’s Canada: A Playground for Foreign Agents – SECU Meeting Exposes National BetrayalBombshell RCMP Revelations Unveil Trudeau’s Inaction on Indian Government’s Crimes in Canada – Conservatives Demand Accountability as Liberal Cowardice Enables Foreign InterferenceDan KnightOct 19, 2024∙ Paid30Share this postThe Opposition with Dan Knight Trudeau’s Canada: A Playground for Foreign Agents – SECU Meeting Exposes National BetrayalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore34ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in