Trudeau’s Diplomatic Disaster, Canada’s Crisis with India Exposes Liberal Failures
How Justin Trudeau’s Missteps on Foreign Interference Created a Showdown with India, While Poilievre and Singh Stake Their Positions
In a stunning turn of events, Canada has entered into a full-blown diplomatic crisis with India, its largest democracy partner in the Indo-Pacific region. This conflict erupted after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, on Canadian soil. In resp…