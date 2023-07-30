Trudeau's 'Good Deal': The Hypocrisy of the Political Class
Inside the ILWU-BCMEA dispute, the dismal dance of the Trudeau government, and the ongoing struggle of Canadian labor amidst skyrocketing living costs
I've got a story on my mind that's been twisting and turning more than an unsolved mystery novel. It's about the longstanding dispute between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA).
Now folks, let's stroll down memory lane to November 2022 when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau…