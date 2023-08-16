Trudeau's Heir Apparent: Anita Anand's Not-So-Clean Dance with Power
From surprise cabinet shuffles to millions in pandemic contracts, is the potential Trudeau successor just more of the same Liberal insider play?
As the summer begins to fall in Ottawa, there's a noticeable chill in the political atmosphere. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, once the darling of Canadian politics with his charismatic appeal and promises of "sunny ways", seems to be facing an overcast forecast. Polls indicate a steadily waning public confidence, hinting that his golden days might be b…