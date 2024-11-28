Trudeau’s House of Cards: Question Period Unveils Chaos, Hypocrisy, and a Crumbling Coalition
Opposition attacks on housing failures, carbon tax hikes, and immigration chaos dominate Question Period, while the Bloc calls for a non-confidence vote and the NDP hypocritically props up the PM
What a spectacle in Canada’s Parliament yesterday. The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, stumbled through yet another chaotic Question Period, fending off fierce attacks from an emboldened opposition. The issues? Economic incompetence, unchecked immigration, a failing drug policy, and—of course—his beloved carbon tax.
Let’s break it down.