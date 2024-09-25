Trudeau’s Immigration Gamble: Rising Population, Rising Prices, and Rising Unemployment
As Canada's population surges past 41 million, everyday Canadians are paying the price in higher housing costs and fewer job opportunities, while Trudeau touts social programs as the solution.
On September 25, 2024, Statistics Canada released its latest population estimates, boasting about the country’s population reaching 41.3 million as of July 1, 2024. The report proudly cites that a staggering 96% of this population growth came from international migration. But while Trudeau and his swamp cronies celebrate these numbers, everyday Canadia…