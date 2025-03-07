OTTAWA, March 7, 2025 –If you’ve been following this case, you already know what’s at stake: whether Justin Trudeau—Canada’s most brazenly authoritarian Prime Minister in modern history—can shut down Parliament whenever he finds it politically inconvenient. Well, today, the Federal Court of Canada, in all its wisdom, just gave him the green light.

Chief Justice Paul S. Crampton released his decision, and while he acknowledged that the courts do have the power to review the Prime Minister’s use of prorogation, he ultimately ruled that Trudeau didn’t exceed his constitutional authority. That’s right—according to the Federal Court, it’s perfectly fine for a sitting Prime Minister to shut down Canada’s elected legislature while his party scrambles to pick a new leader. It’s fine to suspend oversight at a time when Canada is facing real, tangible threats, including Trump’s tariff war. It’s fine to use a legal loophole to avoid answering for one of the biggest financial scandals in Canadian history—the SDTC affair, which saw millions of taxpayer dollars funneled into thin air.

Let’s be very clear about what happened here. On January 6, 2025, Justin Trudeau stood at a podium and declared that Parliament—Canada’s most important democratic institution—was “paralyzed.” He said it was no longer working, that it needed a reset, and that in the meantime, he was resigning. Oh, and conveniently, during that time, the Liberal Party would be selecting a new leader.

Pause for a second and consider that. He wasn’t just shutting down debate on a single issue. He wasn’t suspending a single bill. He was shutting down Parliament entirely—the very institution meant to hold his government accountable.

Now, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) immediately called this out for what it was—an unlawful, undemocratic, and unconstitutional seizure of power. They filed a legal challenge, and in that case, they pointed out some pretty basic, irrefutable facts:

First, Parliament was not paralyzed. In the weeks leading up to prorogation, four separate bills had been passed. Does that sound like a government that isn’t functioning? Or does it sound like a Prime Minister who was simply looking for an excuse to silence his critics?

Second, and more importantly, Trudeau wasn’t shutting down Parliament to “reset” anything—he was doing it to save his own party. His government was crumbling. His ministers were resigning. His own caucus was at war with itself. And just as an election loomed over his head, he pulled the plug on Parliament, giving his party a clean slate while robbing opposition parties of their ability to challenge him.

And here’s the part the mainstream media will never report—this move wasn’t just about Trudeau’s political survival. It was also a blatant attempt to escape scrutiny over his government’s refusal to release documents related to the Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) scandal. If you don’t know what that is, it’s simple: Parliament ordered the Trudeau government to hand over records about how millions of taxpayer dollars mysteriously disappeared into politically connected environmental companies. The Trudeau government refused, defied Parliament, and then shut Parliament down before anyone could hold them accountable.

JCCF’s lawyers made all of these arguments in court. They pointed out that Trudeau’s decision directly undermined the constitutional principles of parliamentary sovereignty, responsible government, and the separation of powers. They argued that a prorogued Parliament had no way to respond to Trump’s threats of tariffs, which could cripple Canada’s economy. They even cited Section 3 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms—the part that guarantees Canadians the right to “effective representation”—to argue that Trudeau had deprived millions of Canadians of their democratic voice.

And what did Trudeau’s lawyers do? They argued that the courts had no business reviewing prorogation at all. That it was purely political and beyond legal scrutiny. That the Prime Minister could, theoretically, shut down Parliament indefinitely if he wanted to.

In other words, Trudeau’s legal team just told a Federal Court that, yes, Canada has a Parliament, but if the Prime Minister decides to lock the doors and throw away the key, that’s his decision.

Let’s go to the decision itself.

The first major takeaway from Chief Justice Crampton’s ruling is that the court rejected Trudeau’s argument that prorogation is beyond judicial review. That’s an important win, and the JCCF deserves credit for forcing the courts to acknowledge that prime ministers aren’t dictators. As Crampton wrote:

“The Prime Minister’s advice is in fact a critical lynchpin of the exercise of the Crown’s prerogative to prorogue Parliament.”

So, the court could intervene—but it chose not to.

Crampton ruled that Trudeau’s decision was legally valid, stating that:

“The Applicants failed to demonstrate that the Prime Minister exceeded any of the limits established by the written Constitution or by the unwritten principles they identified.”

He also dismissed the argument that Section 3 of the Charter could be used to limit prorogation, meaning that the right to “effective representation” does not, apparently, include the right to have a functioning Parliament.

And here’s the part that really shows how weak this ruling is:

“It is not possible to disentangle the various considerations identified by the Prime Minister, for the purpose of determining whether, on balance, he exceeded the scope of his constitutional and legal authority in making the Decision.”

Read that again. The Chief Justice is essentially saying, Sure, this looks bad, and sure, the Prime Minister may have had partisan motives, but we can’t prove it, so we’re letting it slide.

That’s not a legal ruling. That’s an excuse.

Crampton even acknowledged that “the overall circumstances are troubling.” But instead of actually doing something about it, he said that deciding whether Trudeau acted inappropriately was “beyond the Court’s institutional capacity.”

In other words: Not our problem.

Now, ask yourself: If Stephen Harper had shut down Parliament for 11 weeks to save his own government, would the courts have ruled the same way? Would the media have ignored it? Would Canada’s political class have shrugged their shoulders and moved on?

Of course not.

So what does this mean for Canada? Well, if you’re a prime minister looking to avoid scrutiny, the playbook is now pretty clear. Got a scandal on your hands? Call Parliament “dysfunctional.” Worried about a non-confidence motion? Say Parliament needs a “reset.” Facing tough questions about your leadership? Shut everything down, hold a leadership race, and return when it’s politically convenient.

And here’s the kicker: according to this ruling, you don’t even have to provide a real justification. You can just say it’s in the “public interest” and move on.

But don’t just take my word for it. Listen to what constitutional lawyer Hatim Kheir had to say:

“We are disappointed that the Prime Minister’s unprecedented use of the power to prorogue Parliament has been upheld. However, we are pleased to see that the Court has confirmed that the power to prorogue Parliament is not immune from review by the courts.”

In other words, this fight isn’t over. And it shouldn’t be. Because if this ruling stands unchallenged, Canada is on a very dark path. A path where a prime minister can shut down democracy at will, where Parliament is nothing more than a rubber stamp, and where elected officials are sidelined whenever they become inconvenient.

The court, in its own way, acknowledged that something is wrong here. It recognized that the circumstances of this prorogation were deeply concerning. It even rejected the government’s argument that the courts have no role in reviewing prorogation. But in the end, it still refused to act.

And that’s the real tragedy of this decision. Not just that Trudeau got away with it, but that the court itself admitted that the entire situation stinks—and then shrugged.

So, did we win? No. Trudeau got away with it—this time. But did we set a precedent? Absolutely. And that matters more than you might think.

What does that mean? Well, for the first time, a Canadian court has officially ruled that the Prime Minister’s use of executive power to shut down Parliament is not beyond judicial review. That’s huge. Trudeau’s lawyers marched into court arguing that this was a purely political decision, untouchable by the judiciary. They wanted this case thrown out entirely. But the judge said no. He ruled that the courts can review a Prime Minister’s decision to prorogue Parliament. That might not sound like much, but it cracks open a door that has never been opened before.

So if you’re mad, good. Stay mad. Get madder. But don’t just get angry—pay attention. Because this isn’t over. Trudeau got away with it this time, but the next time a Prime Minister tries to pull this stunt, they won’t have the same legal cover. And that’s because of this case.

That’s why you need to support Democracy Watch. That’s why you need to support the JCCF. Because these are the people actually fighting to keep Canada from sliding into unchecked executive power. They are the ones holding Trudeau’s feet to the fire. And if they don’t do it—who will?

This isn’t just about Trudeau. It’s about the future of Canada. And if you care about democracy, you don’t just walk away from this fight. You dig in. Because if they can get away with this once, they will do it again. And the next time, it could be even worse.

