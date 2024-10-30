Trudeau’s Swamp Shields CRA from Accountability in Massive Data Breach
As millions in taxpayer dollars disappear, Liberal MPs play procedural games to dodge transparency and bury critical investigations into government failings.
Ottawa, October 30, 2024 —In a scene right out of the Liberal playbook, Canada’s Meeting No. 136 ETHI - Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics meeting revealed just how far Trudeau’s government is willing to go to protect itself from scrutiny. With shocking indifference to taxpayers, Liberal MPs moved to stifle a critical invest…