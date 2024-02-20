Trudeau's Winnipeg Whitewash - A Masterclass in Diversion and Disconnection
As Canada grapples with soaring housing costs and a quality of life crisis, the Prime Minister's narrative on immigration & multicultural success stories clashes with the lived realities of Canadians
Good morning, my fellow Canadians. As some of you enjoyed the comfort of Family Day, perhaps some of you noticed Justin Trudeau making the rounds in Winnipeg - (Justin Trudeau Fireside Chat at Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce – February 16, 2024), where he found quite the fan in Loren Remillard of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. It seems Remillard was all…