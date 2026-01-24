Update : Banner image updated

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Mark Carney chose his words carefully and provocatively. Standing before a room full of global financiers and political elites, Carney declared that the world had entered what he called a “rupture, not a transition,” and that the old rules-based international order was finished. He warned against dealing with great powers by “going along to get along,” dismissing accommodation as weakness.

“There is a strong tendency for countries to go along to get along,” Carney said. “To accommodate. To avoid trouble. To hope that compliance will buy safety. It won’t.”

The target of that line was obvious. Carney didn’t name Donald Trump, but he didn’t need to. In the same speech, he attacked what he called “transactionalism,” warned against negotiating bilaterally with a hegemon, and said that countries who do so are merely performing sovereignty while “accepting subordination.”

“This is not sovereignty,” Carney said. “It is the performance of sovereignty while accepting subordination.”

This was not an academic lecture. It came days after Carney returned from Beijing, where he signed a new “strategic partnership” with China that lowered Canadian tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to 6.1% and opened the door to nearly 49,000 Chinese EVs a year, while offering no binding requirement that those vehicles be built in Canada. It also came just before his visit to Qatar, another authoritarian state with capital to deploy and no interest in Western lectures about values.

From the Davos stage, Carney portrayed himself as the adult in the room, the man willing to “name reality,” reject nostalgia, and build a new order without bowing to pressure. He even borrowed from Václav Havel, warning against “living within a lie,” and urging countries to “take the sign out of the window.”

The message was unmistakable: Canada would not be pushed around, not by Washington, not by anyone. It was a speech designed to sound courageous in Switzerland.

Then came the response, not from Davos, but from Florida.

On Truth Social, President Trump answered Carney directly and without euphemism.

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” Trump wrote. “China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life.”

“If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.”

Then, when it was time to answer for it, not in Switzerland, not on a friendly stage, but at home, Carney disappeared.

Back from his world tour, the prime minister abruptly cancelled his scheduled news conference at the Liberal cabinet retreat in Quebec City. This was supposed to be his first chance to take questions since Davos, since Beijing, since the China deal, since the lecture about courage and honesty and “taking the sign out of the window.” Instead, reporters were handed the finance minister and a shrugging explanation about “scheduling.”

That silence landed just hours after President Trump publicly weighed in on Carney’s Davos performance. Trump said he had watched the speech and remarked that Canada “should be grateful” to the United States, a pointed reminder of where real leverage sits. It was a direct rebuke to Carney’s sermon against “transactionalism” and bilateral power, delivered from a stage thousands of miles away and aimed squarely at Washington.

That’s the part Davos speeches never include. It’s easy to talk about rupture and realism in front of billionaires and editors who already agree with you. It’s harder to explain to Canadians why you mocked the approach of your largest trading partner as weak and transactional, cut a deal with Beijing, and then brushed off American leverage as something Canada could withstand, only to have the American president respond in public, with numbers attached.

Carney wanted to sound fearless on the global stage. Trump reminded him how power actually works, first by saying Canada “should be grateful,” and then by threatening a 100% tariff on all Canadian goods if Ottawa turns the country into a conduit for Chinese products. And when that reminder arrived, the man who warned against “living within a lie” chose not to stand at a podium and defend his own words.

And let me be clear: diversification of trade isn’t the problem. Pretending you’re diversifying from a position of strength is. You don’t get to lecture Canadians about resilience while spending a decade kneecapping the very industries that make a country resilient. Ottawa piled carbon taxes, emissions caps, permitting delays, and regulatory dead weight onto manufacturing, energy, and resource development — then flew to Beijing and Doha to marvel at partners who openly scoff at every one of those constraints. China doesn’t apologize for building. Qatar doesn’t hold consultations about whether growth is problematic. They produce, export, and sell, while Canada talks.

If this government were serious about rebuilding Canada, it would be dead serious about pipelines, LNG, heavy industry, and making it unmistakably clear that the country is open for business. Instead, we got speeches. We got Davos applause lines. We got moral posturing abroad and punitive policy at home. You cannot cripple domestic industry for ten years and then act surprised that “diversification” looks like importing other people’s production rather than rebuilding your own.

And then there’s the politics. Carney didn’t just diversify; he openly antagonized the one trading partner Canada cannot afford to antagonize. He talked down to Donald Trump on a global stage, dismissed bilateral leverage as weakness, and then cut a deal with China that predictably triggered a very public response. That may be sold as courage. It also happens to be a perfect setup for an election narrative this spring — one where confrontation replaces accountability and foreign villains substitute for domestic failure.

Diversification can be smart. But not when it’s used to paper over a decade of self-inflicted damage. Not when “rebuilding Canada” never seems to involve actually building anything. And not when the bravado abroad is matched by silence at home the moment consequences arrive.