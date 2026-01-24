The Opposition with Dan Knight

User's avatar
Lorne cooper's avatar
Lorne cooper
2d

As Forest Gump said, Stupid is as stupid does.”

Carney just illustrated the point! Antagonizing Trump every chance he gets with his poorly hidden churlishness.

Cozying up to our admitted most dangerous trading partner.

Talking about building without allowing the triggers to be pulled!

All stupid moves, because: Carney…and his Liberal team…are…STUPID! Just Like Trudeau before.

Clearly they are rebuilding the “ENEMY” Trump to con Liberal voters once again into voting for Carney…

I pray they are smarter than that and remember this: “Fool me once, shame on you! Fool me twice, shame on me!”

Maggie's avatar
Maggie
2d

We need the states more than you know. I will not live under communism

