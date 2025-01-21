Trump’s Return Signals the End of Trudeau’s Green Fantasy
As President Trump dismantles the Paris Accord, Canadians face the collapse of Trudeau’s failed policies and prepare for a blue wave of change.
On this January 21, 2025, we celebrate a monumental shift—not just in Washington, D.C., but across the Western world. President Donald Trump has returned to the helm, armed with a mandate to put an end to the suffocating wokeness and crippling globalist fantasies that have plagued governments on both sides of the border. While the mainstream media hyper…