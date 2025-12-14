The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
1hEdited

BC politics is certainly never boring.

No wonder the BCNDP is rumoured to be calling an election in 2026.

All three opposition parties are disorganized and quite frankly look nutty. OneBC and the BC Conservatives are in open warfare over leadership. The B.C. Greens just elected a 25 year old who likes to swear and plagiarized Bernie Sanders/AOC’s fight the oligarchs tour. Good thing the weed is still nice in BC..lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ben's avatar
Ben
3h

Maybe BC politics is about Bringing Chaos? I liked everything I was seeing from this upstart party. They were/are swimming upstream and seemed to offer some truly conservative ideas. Nothing easy about what they were/are attempting to do. Being a small party with a few sitting MLAs and a goal of a few more isn't nothing. They could be a real force to act as a buffer seeking to steer the CPBC to the right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dan Knight · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture