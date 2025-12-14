BC One now appears to have two leaders, and that reality emerged on the heels of a controversial documentary, a senior staff firing, and an emergency board vote that rewrote the party’s own rules midstream.

For those who are new to OneBC—OneBC is a newly formed provincial political party in British Columbia, created in 2025 by two sitting MLAs,Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong, after both broke away from the Conservative caucus. It was billed as a streamlined alternative to the existing right-of-centre options in the province: lean, insurgent, and explicitly skeptical of the political class that dominates Victoria.

The party was never built as a mass movement. It was, from the beginning, a tight two-person coalition held together by convenience, shared frustration, and the belief that institutional politics could be disrupted from the inside. That structure gave OneBC speed and attention, but very little margin for disagreement. When conflict finally arrived, there was no buffer. Just two elected officials, a small board, and a party whose fate depended on whether unity held.

It didn’t.

The flashpoint came just days after the December 2 release of Making a Killing: Reconciliation, Genocide, and the Plunder of Canada, a feature-length documentary released under the OneBC banner. The film was directed and creatively driven by Tim Thielmann, then serving as chief of staff, and promoted heavily through OneBC-aligned channels. The documentary’s rapid production, political messaging, and visibility drew attention and, inside the party, intensified already-existing tensions over control, authority, and direction.

By December 11, those tensions turned into firings.

On that day, Dallas Brodie terminated her chief of staff and the party’s executive director. According to an account provided by an individual aligned with Brodie —an account that reflects one side of an internal dispute and should be understood as such— Brodie and others had for months been censored and bullied within the office. When Brodie attempted to address those issues, the account alleges that senior staff turned on her, attacking her leadership and gaslighting her. The same account claims that Brodie’s close friend was fired without cause, and that staff were then surprised when Brodie responded by dismissing them for insubordination.

That version of events is contested and reflects the perspective of someone loyal to Brodie. No independent adjudication has yet occurred.

What is clear is what followed.

After the firings, the chief of staff position was filled by Wyatt Claypool, a YouTube personality who had previously worked as a communications advisor to OneBC before stepping into the chief of staff role. The move immediately raised eyebrows inside and outside the party, especially as internal disputes spilled into public view.

On December 13, Tara Armstrong, OneBC’s other MLA, a founding member of the party, and one of its four directors, posted publicly on X that she had “lost confidence in the leadership of Dallas Brodie.” That statement marked the first explicit public fracture between the party’s two elected members.

From there, the conflict moved fully online.

Competing statements, disclaimers, and declarations began appearing on X almost immediately, turning the platform into the primary arena for the dispute. The OneBC Caucus account, which we infer is being operated by or aligned with Dallas Brodie’s team, projected continuity and resolve, insisting the caucus remained intact and that its mission was unchanged. Posts emphasized stability, perseverance, and Brodie’s ongoing leadership, even as questions mounted about her formal standing within the party.

At the same time, the official OneBC party account moved to publicly contradict Brodie’s communications. When Brodie circulated a Gmail address, citing “technical difficulties” with the party’s official domain, the party account responded bluntly, stating that the email she provided was not an authorized channel and directing the public back to the official 1bc.ca address. That exchange made explicit what had previously been opaque: Brodie no longer appeared to control the party’s digital infrastructure, including its email systems and official online channels.

Behind the scenes, the board of directors moved quickly.

On December 13, the OneBC board issued special resolutions. First, the board amended the party constitution to allow the board to remove a leader if 50 percent or more of the party’s MLAs notified the board that they had lost confidence in the leader. In a party with two MLAs, that threshold equals one. Immediately after adopting the amendment, the board voted to remove Brodie as interim leader and to commission an external investigation into alleged unauthorized attempts to access party systems and databases.

The documents don’t leave much room for interpretation. They record quorum and bear the signatures of Tara Armstrong, Tim Thielmann, and Paul Ratchford. Dallas Brodie’s signature is notably absent. Three directors. Enough to act. Enough to decide. And they did.

With those signatures, the board made explicit what had already become obvious online: the institutional power of OneBC had shifted. The board aligned itself with Armstrong, rewrote the rules, and formally removed Brodie as leader.

As of now, the reality is hard to miss. Dallas Brodie has been erased from the OneBC website. Tara Armstrong is listed as leader. The board controls the constitution, the domain, the email system, and the official channels — the machinery that decides what is real and what isn’t.

At the same time, Brodie continues to call herself leader on her own social media, and the OneBC Caucus account continues to present her that way too. Two parallel claims of authority. Two competing realities. Both happening in public.

So this is where things stand: two MLAs, one party, two leaders.

In Vatican terms, OneBC now has two popes. One has the boardroom, the bylaws, and the infrastructure. The other has the caucus microphone and a loyal following insisting she’s still in charge. History tells us how these stories usually end — not with a tweet, but with whoever controls the paperwork.

Which authority ultimately prevails may have less to do with vibes or messaging and more to do with a very dry question: who Elections BC recognizes as legitimate.

We have reached out to the OneBC board and to Tara Armstrong for comment. As of publication, no response has been received.