Unearthing the Rot of ArriveScam
Office of the Procurement Ombudsman lays bare Corruption, Negligence, and a Broken System in Canadian Government Contracting
Good morning, my fellow Canadians. Today, we're turning our focus to a topic that should infuriate every taxpayer: the blatant waste of your hard-earned dollars by the government. At the heart of today's discussion is the infamous ArriveCAN app and its staggering $53 million price tag. The Mighty OGGO – the Standing Committee on Government Operations an…