Unmasking the BC Port Strikes: An Inside Look at Corporate Spin and Trudeau's Blunders
A Deep Dive into the Underreported Aspects of the ILWU Strike, the Role of Mainstream Media, and the Political Fallout Waiting for Trudeau
Good morning to all you proud Canadians out there. I know many of you have been following the developments in the ILWU strike. It's a messy situation, to say the least, and what strikes me is the blatant spin that the corporate media - the likes of Global News and CTV - have put on it. They've been quick to highlight the supposed benefits of the mediate…