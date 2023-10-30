Unmasking the Obstruction: Trudeau's Scandal and the Battle for Accountability
Exploring the Drama of Parliamentary Procedure and the Call for Transparency
Ladies and Gentlemen, the audacity of the political theatrics we are witnessing in Canada should leave us all flabbergasted and downright furious. Last Wednesday, October 25th, during Meeting No. 87 of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, Conservative MP Michael Barrett took the floor to call out the glaring elephant in t…