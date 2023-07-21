Unveiling the Truth: The Urgent Call for a Public Inquiry as Liberals Court Han Dong Back Into the Fold
A Political Storm, Allegations, and the Soul of Our Nation: Demanding Transparency and Accountability in the Face of Foreign Interference
Good morning my fellow Canadians. This glorious morning, let's delve deeper into an unfolding story in Canada that I suspect has some lessons for us all. It's a political storm centered around the David Johnston report and its aftermath. The talk of the town now is that the Liberal Party is considering, get this, welcoming Han Dong back into their fold.…