Vancouver Port Strike: An Inflationary Time Bomb as Liberals Celebrate Canada Day
ILWU Work Stoppage Locks Up $800 Million Daily Trade, Puts Government Inflation Claims to the Test
It's been 24 hours since the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) workers in British Columbia put down their tools and picked up their picket signs. While the rest of the nation was firing up grills and donning their red and white, the economic heartbeat of our nation, the BC ports, fell silent.
Every day, some $800 million worth of goods …