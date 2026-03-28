Warren Hamm | BC Conservative Leadership Series | Builders, Not Bureaucrats

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Warren Hamm, Rossland contractor, helicopter maintenance engineer, and BC Conservative leadership candidate, joins The Opposition with Dan Knight for a long-form conversation about the future of British Columbia.

Hamm lays out his “Builders, Not Bureaucrats” message and explains why he believes the province is being strangled by red tape, regulatory overreach, and a political class disconnected from working people. With more than 30 years in aviation, construction, and the resource sector, he argues that BC needs practical leadership rooted in real-world experience — not career politicians.

In this interview, Hamm discusses cutting regulatory barriers to housing and development, reviving forestry and mining, restoring affordability, strengthening regional economies, and confronting what he calls government waste and dysfunction. He also addresses his high-profile permitting dispute with the City of Rossland, the BC Supreme Court ruling that followed, and why he chose to sue individual councillors over what he says was bad-faith decision-making.

The conversation also covers SOGI, parental rights, party unity, and how he plans to defeat David Eby in the next provincial election.

This is part of The BC Conservative Leadership Interview Series — long-form, unscripted conversations with the candidates asking to lead the party.

Listen, watch, and decide for yourself.

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