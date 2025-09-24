The Opposition with Dan Knight

Sherry 1
6h

Democracy Watch is ON IT from what I just read. Canadians are appalled at the lack of ethics and downright corruption we have seen from these Liberal governments. Carney blatently lied while campaigning. He said he had cash and some real estate while in reality, he has massive holdings. He needs to sell out of all of them or resign.

Catherine
6h

Thanks for sending

