Correction: I wrote that Democracy Watch is “supposedly” a non-partisan group. That was an autocorrect error, “stalwart” was the intended word. To be clear, Democracy Watch is a non-partisan organization.

Just months—months—after running as a Conservative, collecting votes on the back of a party platform he claimed to champion, and swearing into office with the full red-and-white-blue of Team Poilievre, Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont decided, whoops, never mind. He flipped. Crossed the floor. Ditched the people who elected him and jumped into the waiting arms of Mark Carney’s Liberal government like it was all just a big political Tinder swipe.

See here for full Democracy Watch Press release

And sure, voters might feel betrayed, but hey, Chris got a comfier seat, didn’t he?

This jaw-dropping about-face has now drawn fire not just from disgusted constituents, but from Democracy Watch, Canada’s nonpartisan ethics watchdog, which is demanding that the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein, do his job for once and rule on whether d’Entremont violated the MP Code of Conduct. You know, that dusty old document that says Members of Parliament are expected to “act with honesty” and “uphold the highest standards” to “maintain public trust.” Cute, right?

Well, according to Democracy Watch, d’Entremont has torched that code like a Liberal budget projection. After all, he didn’t just quietly slink out the backdoor. He gave three different excuses in five days, contradicted himself in interviews, and even admitted to misleading the press about why he crossed over. If that’s integrity, then the word has no meaning. If this happened in the private sector, he’d be cleaning out his desk. But in Parliament? That kind of two-faced maneuver gets you a standing ovation and a shot at Cabinet—if you play your cards right.

This isn’t subtle betrayal. It’s not nuanced. It’s not even clever. This is a politician looking straight into the eyes of the people who put their faith in him and saying, “I’ve decided your vote meant nothing.”

Back in June, d’Entremont stood in the House and practically choked up thanking Nova Scotians for electing him as a Conservative. He called it “an incredible honour.” In September, he blasted the Liberal government for their out-of-control spending, their inflationary firestorm of a budget, and said it was “inhumane” and “a monstrous, irresponsible burden” on future generations. That was September 25. Not 2015. Not last year. Seven weeks ago.

And now? He’s proudly seated with the same big-spending, deficit-loving, carbon-tax-hiking Liberals he was roasting barely two months earlier. Not because the Liberal government changed. They didn’t. They’re still the same elitist, central-planning clique headed by Mark Carney. No, they didn’t change. Chris did.

And not because of pressure from constituents. Not after any referendum. Not after a riding-wide consultation. No, d’Entremont talked to a few people in his riding and decided he knew best. Democracy Watch calls it what it is: dictatorship-lite. One man playing kingmaker over the will of tens of thousands of voters who put a check mark next to Conservative, not Liberal.

The only thing more grotesque than the floor-crossing itself is the fact that you—a citizen, a taxpayer, a voter—can’t even file an official complaint about it. Under the current MP Code, the public has no right to trigger an inquiry under Section 27. No matter how corrupt, dishonest, or self-serving an MP’s behavior may be, unless another MP steps up and files the paperwork, the Ethics Commissioner can keep pretending nothing happened.

And let’s not forget who appointed von Finckenstein. That’s right, Trudeau’s Cabinet. The same swamp crew that’s buried ethics complaints faster than they bury deficit numbers. Eight of them in just six months.

So here’s the question: will the Commissioner actually rule on d’Entremont’s behavior? Or will he roll over like he has before, licking the hand that fed him? Canadians are watching. And they’re tired of being played like fools.

Floor-crossing might be legal. So is lying under oath, if you’re a Cabinet minister in Ottawa. But legal doesn’t mean right. And this? This is a fraud against democracy. If Chris d’Entremont had a shred of the integrity he once pretended to uphold, he’d resign and run again—as a Liberal this time. Let his constituents decide if they still want him.

Spoiler alert: they don’t.

That’s why Democracy Watch is demanding that Commissioner von Finckenstein finally show some teeth and issue a ruling, not just on d’Entremont’s conduct, but on floor-crossing in general. In Canada’s political tradition, floor-crossing may be legal, but that doesn’t make it ethical. As Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher put it, “Floor-crossing is a fundamental violation of the right of voters to make an informed choice when voting.”

The real kicker? Members of the public aren’t even allowed to file formal complaints under section 27 of the MP Code. That’s right, citizens, who pay MPs’ salaries, fund the Ethics Commissioner’s office, and ultimately own the democratic process, are barred from initiating complaints that would lead to a binding public ruling under section 28.

So the fix is in. Unless another MP files a complaint, von Finckenstein isn’t obligated to lift a finger. And let’s not forget, this is the same Ethics Commissioner who was handpicked by Trudeau’s Cabinet and who has quietly buried at least eight complaints against Liberal ministers in his first six months in office.

The entire system is built to insulate politicians from the people they supposedly serve. It’s a sham.

And d’Entremont’s betrayal? It’s just the latest reminder that in Ottawa, loyalty is fluid, honesty is optional, and integrity is negotiable, especially if the price is right.

Democracy Watch is calling not just for accountability in this case, but for real structural reforms: public access to ethics complaint mechanisms under both the MP Code and the Conflict of Interest Act, so Canadians can actually hold their representatives to account.

Until then, it’s business as usual in the capital. The Liberal swamp may have a new face in Mark Carney, but it’s the same old stench.