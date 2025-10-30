More than a year has passed. Ten separate lobbying violations. Nine of them returned by the RCMP without prosecution. Zero public rulings. And a Commissioner who was quietly re-appointed for another seven-year term by the Trudeau regime.

What am I describing? A third-world dictatorship? Nope. Welcome to Ottawa—where democracy dies behind closed doors, and corporate lobbyists write the laws under the table.

Today, Democracy Watch, the last half-functioning watchdog in this country, blew the whistle. Again. They released a bombshell press release accusing Nancy Bélanger, Trudeau’s handpicked Lobbying Commissioner, of hiding her rulings on serious violations of the Lobbying Act. These aren’t minor infractions. We’re talking about shady dealings by major players: Facebook, WE Charity, SNC-Lavalin, and Imperial Oil—names you may remember from past scandals the media tried to memory-hole.

The facts are simple. Democracy Watch filed official requests to get these rulings. The RCMP, under Trudeau’s appointees, delayed disclosure for two years. Bélanger’s office extended its own deadline, then just… never released them. That’s illegal, by the way. But when the Liberals are in charge, the law doesn’t apply to them—only to you.

Now, why would they bury these reports? Well, ask yourself: who benefits?

Start with Facebook. Back in 2018, Kevin Chan—their top Canadian fixer—was caught giving “advice” to Cabinet ministers while failing to register as a lobbyist. Not exactly subtle. Then there’s WE Charity, Trudeau’s favorite shell organization for funneling money to friends and family. They handed out luxury trips to Bill Morneau’s family. Did they face charges? Nope. SNC-Lavalin—remember them? The company Trudeau went to the mat for in 2019, firing his own Attorney General to protect. And Imperial Oil? They lobbied Andrew Scheer and Karina Gould at a corporate event they sponsored. Nothing to see here, folks.

Here’s the question no journalist in Ottawa will ask: Did Nancy Bélanger bury these rulings in exchange for her reappointment last December? Did she gut the Lobbyists’ Code of Conduct, water down the rules, and turn a blind eye to violations just to keep her job? It’s not a conspiracy theory—it’s an obvious incentive. And it stinks.

Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher was blunt: “By continuing to hide her rulings on nine lobbying violations, Commissioner Bélanger is covering up scandalous situations, protecting the lobbyists and politicians and public officials they were lobbying.”

That’s the polite version.

The real version? The Trudeau Liberal regime—and yes, we’re still calling it the Trudeau regime even with Mark Carney as his bland globalist replacement—is corrupt to its core. This is a government that protects its friends, buries oversight, and weaponizes institutions like the RCMP and the Office of the Lobbying Commissioner to silence dissent and cover up for insiders.

Just look at the pattern:

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki was Trudeau’s puppet.

Her successor, Michael Duheme, was appointed after the RCMP “let off” the lobbyists.

Bélanger, who failed to disclose 10 rulings, gets another 7 years in power.

Coincidence? Please.

Eighty percent of Canadians—across the spectrum—say they’re concerned about unethical lobbying. And they should be. Because what we’re seeing isn’t just a few bad actors. It’s institutionalized corruption. And worse—it’s bipartisan silence. Where is the outrage? Where is the mainstream press? They’re too busy fact-checking memes and writing hit pieces on Pierre Poilievre to ask why the Lobbying Act has been turned into toilet paper.

The Liberal swamp didn’t get drained. It got deeper. And if you think electing a new face like Mark Carney will change anything, think again.

Carney was Trudeau’s right-hand globalist — a man who cut his teeth at Goldman Sachs, then went on to run both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. He didn’t come back to serve Canadians — he came to manage them, like assets on a spreadsheet. He now rules Ottawa like a boardroom, where accountability is a nuisance and democracy is a branding exercise.

Lets be clear: What this country needs isn’t another bureaucratic shuffle. We need a reckoning. We need real transparency. And we need to dismantle the corrupt machinery that allows lobbyists, politicians, and unaccountable commissioners to play god behind closed doors.

This isn’t about left or right. This is about the survival of Canadian democracy.

Because right now, it’s being auctioned off—one lobbying meeting at a time.