Correction / Clarification

An earlier version of this article incorrectly grouped the Canadian Telecommunications Association (CTA) with provincial governments in support of partial privative clauses.

In fact, as Democracy Watch has correctly pointed out, the CTA opposed partial privative clauses during Day 2 of the Supreme Court hearing and also raised concerns about limits on judicial review of Cabinet decisions, including appeals from CRTC rulings.

The position that partial privative clauses are necessary to ensure “efficient governance” was advanced by provincial governments and federal government counsel, not by the CTA.

The article has been corrected accordingly.

Day 2 of the Supreme Court’s WE Charity appeal in Democracy Watch v. Attorney General of Canada felt less like a continuation of legal argument and more like the exposure of a constitutional fault line, one that Ottawa, the provinces, and a parade of interveners spent hours trying to paper over with deference, institutional design, and familiar warnings about judicial overreach.

Where Day 1 was a direct clash between Democracy Watch’s demand for judicial accountability and the federal government’s insistence that ethics rulings belong in the political arena, Day 2 widened the lens. The interveners, mostly provinces and industry-aligned groups—lined up to defend the legitimacy of partial privative clauses, while a smaller but sharper set of voices (civil liberties, environmental, free expression, refugee advocates) warned that letting legislatures carve out unreviewable zones risks hollowing out the rule of law itself.

The provinces arrived with a remarkably unified message, the kind that only ever appears after a lot of quiet coordination: privative clauses are perfectly constitutional so long as courts are left a thin, carefully rationed lane to review a few “core” issues, usually defined narrowly enough to be harmless. Judges, they argued, should defer to legislative choices about standards of review, alternative remedies, and institutional design, even when those choices are clearly aimed at keeping courts at a distance. Ontario led off with a careful, almost apologetic defence of Crevier, assuring the Court that partial privative clauses are nothing to fear so long as they do not touch “true” jurisdictional errors—though under questioning it became noticeably harder to explain where procedural unfairness or bad faith would land in this tidy framework. British Columbia dispensed with the caution and went straight for muscle, insisting that its legislated “patently unreasonable” standard survived Vavilov and that reasonableness should not be allowed to become the constitutional floor. Saskatchewan and Alberta followed suit, urging the Court to treat privative clauses like any other presumptively valid statute, enforce them unless they are unmistakably unconstitutional, and lean on discretionary doctrines to decline review whenever legislatures have spoken twice, once through a privative clause and again by pointing litigants toward some alternative forum. In effect, the message was simple: trust the design, trust the process, and don’t look too closely at what gets lost along the way.).

The provinces, not industry, carried the banner for insulating government from judicial review. Provincial governments lined up to argue that partial privative clauses are not only acceptable but necessary, especially when they wall off findings of fact or mixed fact and law and redirect challenges away from courts and into tightly controlled political channels. This, they insisted, is the price of “efficient governance.” Without it, regulators would stall, courts would be overwhelmed, and government would grind to a halt under the weight of citizens asking judges to check whether the state followed its own rules. Notably, the lone industry intervener, the Canadian Telecommunications Association, broke from this consensus, opposing partial privative clauses outright and warning against limits on judicial review of Cabinet decisions, including appeals from CRTC rulings. The CTA’s intervention undercut the claim that shielding government from courts is an economic necessity, leaving the efficiency argument squarely where it originated: with governments seeking to place their own decisions beyond scrutiny.

But the counter-voices spoke in a very different register, one that sounded less like institutional self-protection and more like a reminder of what this country is supposed to stand for. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association stated the obvious: judicial review is not a courtesy extended by Parliament, it is a constitutional safeguard, and Vavilov settled that reasonableness is the baseline Canadians are entitled to when the state exercises power over them. The Centre for Free Expression went straight at the fiction that “political remedies” are an adequate substitute, pointing out that public-interest groups like Democracy Watch are not invited into cabinet rooms and do not get a meaningful voice in parliamentary back-channels. Environmental advocates described what happens when regulators ignore evidence of contaminated water or threats to public safety and then retreat behind privative clauses, safe in the knowledge that no judge is allowed to ask uncomfortable questions. Refugee and immigration lawyers warned that shielding mixed questions of fact and law would hollow out oversight in cases where the consequences are permanent and human—deportation, family separation, lives upended. Several counsel said aloud what had been hovering over the room all day: the effort to resurrect narrow “jurisdiction” as the constitutional boundary is a step backward, an attempt to revive technical word games that Vavilov was meant to end, and a move that would leave ordinary Canadians with fewer protections against arbitrary power, not more.

The most revealing moments came not from prepared speeches, but from the bench itself. The justices pressed the provinces again and again on a basic problem they could not escape: how do you define this so-called “core” of review without sliding straight back into the jurisdictional trench warfare Canada spent decades trying to escape? There was open skepticism about the idea that legality can be neatly carved into protected and unprotected zones, as though the rule of law were a bureaucratic flowchart. Several justices appeared to gravitate instead toward broader, sturdier principles—legality, arbitrariness, rationality—the kind of concepts that actually protect citizens rather than institutions. The suggestion that political accountability could replace judicial oversight drew little sympathy. More than one justice seemed unconvinced that Parliament debating a report corrects a legal mistake or fixes a factual error. And when provinces warned that strong judicial review would make government ungovernable, the response was notably cool, signaling little appetite for the claim that a country built on law collapses the moment judges are allowed to enforce it.

Democracy Watch’s reply met that moment squarely. Counsel reminded the Court that the Ethics Commissioner does not issue polite suggestions or symbolic commentary, but binding legal determinations with real consequences, including the potential removal for cause of independent office holders. They rejected the attempt to revive narrow jurisdictional review as a constitutional boundary, argued that reasonableness now represents the minimum standard Canadians are owed when the state exercises power over them, and warned that upholding section 66 would hand governments a blueprint for walling entire categories of administrative action off from meaningful scrutiny. The message was unmistakable: a country that believes public office is a public trust cannot allow its laws to be enforced only when they are convenient.

By the end, the divide felt stark. One side sees privative clauses as legitimate tools for legislative design choices, necessary to prevent courts from micromanaging administration. The other sees them as a slow-motion erosion of the judiciary’s constitutional role: ensuring no exercise of public power escapes review for legality, rationality, and fairness.

With arguments now complete, what stands before the Supreme Court is no longer a technical dispute or a lingering scandal. It is a test of whether Canada still believes that public office is a public trust, and that even the most powerful actors in government must answer to the same law as the citizens they serve. The question is simple, and profoundly national in character: when the law is questioned at the highest levels of power, does justice still have the right to ask for an answer?