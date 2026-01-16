The Opposition with Dan Knight

Hansard Files
1d

The argument that "political remedies" can replace courts ignores the reality of the House of Commons. We track these outcomes in the Hansard records. When the Ethics Commissioner flags a violation, the result is usually just noise in Question Period. The government waits for the headlines to fade and changes nothing. This case hinges on a "privative clause," which is just a legal tool that bans courts from reviewing a decision. If the Supreme Court allows this, it effectively makes the Cabinet immune to the very laws they pass.

Darcy Hickson
1d

Day 2 was an interesting tug of war between two diverse groups of intervenors.

On one side are the industry and highly regulated companies such as tel-coms who it is presumed have a fairly decent pipeline to government via Parliamentary back channel lobbying. They warn of institutional and regulatory paralysis if the judiciary plods along investigating ethical behaviour complaints from the broader public. They have a vested interest in the status quo in that those Parliamentary back channels and decision making processes are hidden behind the veil of secrecy that suits the political class.

On the other side are the well meaning intervenors representing the public's broader interests. My general position is reflected in the arguments that this group has put forth. The political class can't be trusted to follow the laws that the general public must adhere to when conflict of interest oversight is a closed loop system that skirts judicial oversight that ensures fairness for politicians and the general public.

This is where things get murky. We have to remember that whatever the Supreme Court decides protects the interests of the public from unethical conduct of politicians, but surely the politicians need protection from public actors who are noted for disruptive law fare. Some groups with intervenor status make ample use of the judiciary to grind regulatory and institutional battles to a halt. I suspect that these organizations are the ones that industry warns the Supreme Court about and the fear is real. Swamping the justice system with frivolous inquisitions over ethical behaviour is a tactical choice to pursue political goals, far removed from working in the best interests of the public.

Balance is needed. Good luck to us all.

